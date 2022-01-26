Cold snaps county, region Saturday
“It has been a record-breaking hard, cold winter here, but our cold went to WV on vacation this week,” ceramic artist Sierra Ludwick-Lehman posted on the Review Facebook page Saturday, noting the 42-degree high and 32-degree low at her current home in Palmer, Alaska.
By contrast, lows around Hampshire County dipped past the 1 degree the National Weather Service forecast to sub-zero readings from Richie Lupton’s -8 in Kirby to Joyce Haines’ -6 on the Green Spring Valley Road.
The Division of Forestry’s remote access weather station on Dolan Drive in Augusta registered -5. The National Weather Service’s reporting station in Romney showed -2.
That’s quite a bit warmer than the date’s record in Romney, -17 in 1994, but still in the bottom 5 for Jan. 22. The normal low is 20.
And it’s nowhere near the blast of cold that froze Canaan Valley, atop the Allegheny Range in Davis County. The weather station there hit -31 Saturday, the coldest ever for the location and just a couple of degrees warmer than the state’s all-time low.
