CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has lost another costly court ruling over his coal companies’ environmental violations.
A federal judge in Virginia ruled Southern Coal Corp. and 2 dozen other Justice-owned companies must pay $2.5 million in penalties and clean up mining sites in Tennessee.
Justice has long battled taxes, fines and court penalties in several states.
A joint filing by the U.S. Department of Justice, Alabama and Tennessee said the company violated a 2016 agreement for environment clean up, news sources reported.
The agreement, known as a consent decree, required Southern Coal Corp. and 2-dozen other companies to pay a $900,000 civil penalty to resolve more than 23,000 water pollution violations.
Chief U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski ruled last week that the companies failed to maintain water pollution control permits in Alabama and Tennessee and failed to complete mine stabilization work at three Tennessee sites.
“Were disappointed in the ruling and are considering our options going forward, certainly including an appeal,” Steven Ruby, an attorney for the Justice companies, told news sources.
Justice lost another case last month in Kentucky when a judge ordered him and his son, Jay Justice, to pay $2.9 million in fines for cleanup violations in eastern Kentucky.
New substance abuse prevention program announced for schools
CLARKSBURG — A pilot program to prevent drug abuse will begin at 3 West Virginia schools next fall, officials said.
Gov. Jim Justice and the board of West Virginia Game Changers, public-private coalition designed to educate and empower youth, announced last week that the initiative will start at 3 schools in Harrison County, news sources reported.
“The program is the first of its kind and results from a service agreement between West Virginia Game Changers and the world-renowned Hazleton Betty Ford Foundation,” Justice said.
The program will take a new approach to substance abuse prevention, officials said.
“The Game Changers approach is a prevention programming that is different from ‘just say no’ campaigns and scare tactics because it harnesses real life skills known to be effective by keeping children and teens healthy, helping them choose not to use substances and to get help early if they need it,” said Desirae Vasquez, with Hazleton Betty Ford Foundation.
While the program will start in three schools, the goal is to eventually expand it into others said Dora Stutler, Harrison County Schools superintendent.
Federal funding
to help fight gun
violence in northern counties
WHEELING — Three northern West Virginia counties have been awarded federal funding to fight gun violence, officials said.
Hancock, Brooke and Ohio counties will receive $86,763 to combat firearms trafficking and enhance the prosecution of gun crimes, the Justice Department said in a statement. The funding was part of $17.5 million awarded nationwide to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program in partnership with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices.
“We are thankful to receive this funding, as it will allow us to better coordinate state and federal efforts to keep firearms out of the hands of those who aren’t legally permitted to have them,” said William J. Ihlenfeld, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia.
Bid review
underway for 12 highway projects
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s Division of Highways is reviewing bids for 12 projects including replacing an aging Ohio County bridge and replacing four older bridges in Roane County.
The agency said most projects are reviewed, analyzed and awarded within a week, but it can take longer.
The work includes replacing the Lewis Bridge in Valley Grove in Ohio County. The bridge was built in 1933 and is the second of four weight-restricted bridges to be replaced in the area.
Also included are Anmoore Bridge clean and painting project, Shinnston City Park walking trail and Michael Angiulli Memorial Bridge replacement in Harrison County; New Buzzard Ford Bridge replacement in Hardy County; Alton Deck Girder Bridge replacement in Upshur County; Lincoln Church of God pipe replacement and drainage in Lincoln County; Stoney Lonesome Road Bridge replacement, Tariff Bridge replacement, Blowntimber (hash)1 Bridge replacement and Mud Fork Bridge replacement in Roane County; and Big Creek Bridge rehabilitation in Fayette County.
Hatfield-McCoy Trails sees growth
in number of ATV riders
BLUEWELL — Sales figures over the past year are showing a likely record number of all-terrain vehicle riders on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails in West Virginia.
Sales for the past season could be as high as 25% to 30% over last year’s sales record, said Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority.
The trails system counts trail pass sales from mid-November to mid-November, Lusk told media sources on Friday. Mild weather has helped keep out-of-state riders coming.
“We’re still getting the final count,” Lusk said. “But we know it’s going to be record sales, absolutely one of the best years in the Hatfield-McCoy Trails.”
Vendors offering trail passes have already picked up “tremendous” numbers of the new passes, which are now on sale, he said. The new passes are good until Dec. 31, 2022.
