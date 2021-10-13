Bus driver shortage strains ‘amazing’ transportation team
While the list of substitutes and drivers is getting shorter, the list of duties remains the same, which results in high stress, reworked routes and a need for teamwork between administrators, drivers and families.
See has been in the department for over 20 years, and he said he has never seen the need for drivers so high.
“Trying to get sporting events and athletic trips covered, that’s where (the department) is having most of the trouble,” See said. “We’re doing everything we can.”
See is the transportation supervisor, but he has been behind the wheel for the majority of the school days this year, simply due to lack of drivers. The pool of substitute drivers is almost depleted too, he said, which has led to shifting routes around.
There are 52 route buses in the county, and they drive just under 3,000 miles a day, See said. Nearly all of the buses transfer with another bus, making the routes seem like a puzzle.
A puzzle that, See admitted, takes teamwork and flexibility to solve.
“If you could just see it all in action, it’s just wonderful what the team does,” See praised. “They’ll do just about anything I ask. They’re a team. If one goes down, there’s 4 or 5 willing to pick it up.”
Right now, many of the substitute drivers are either folks who have other jobs elsewhere, or are retired bus drivers.
“They don’t want to drive every day, but I’ve been using them every day,” See remarked. “This is the worst I’ve seen it.”
In some states, such as Ohio, counties have been working with members of the National Guard to haul kids to and from school, but See said that that’s not likely to be a viable, sustainable solution here.
“Those people aren’t doing buses, they’re driving vans,” See explained. “It takes hours and hours to be certified.”
In order to become a sub, CDLs (commercial drivers licenses) are needed, as well as 40 hours of class and 18 hours on the road.
Usually it takes a few years to become a full-time driver, See said, but times are a little different now.
“It took me 4 years to get a full-time run when I first started,” See recalled, “but now, if you walk in and get certified, you can probably become full-time in a year.”
There are opportunities for folks to take steps to join the transportation team as early as Oct. 18, when there will be a training session at the bus garage in Augusta (located at 800 Delray Road). The training will run from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. For more information, interested folks can call the garage at 304-496-1504.
See sang the praises of his staff, calling the work they do “amazing.”
“They’re a professional bunch,” he said. “I appreciate each one of them. We couldn’t do it without them. Bus drivers are very unique, special people.”
While teamwork among the transportation staff is important, cooperation from families is just as necessary, and See said he was also grateful for the flexibility of parents during this “crazy busy” time.
“I appreciate the parents working with us, and I ask them to continue to work with us,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can.”
