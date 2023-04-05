Cacapon development

Citizens gather at the park to discuss to oppose large-scale development at the Morgan County attraction.

BERKELEY SPRINGS — Development is on the horizon for Cacapon Resort State Park – three proposals from three companies outline their hopes for the future of tourism at the Morgan County attraction.

Bradley Reed, chief of parks with WV State Parks, sent out a request for proposals (RFP) in December to solicit for a private developer or campground management company to design and develop a “destination campground” at Cacapon Resort State Park.

