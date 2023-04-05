BERKELEY SPRINGS — Development is on the horizon for Cacapon Resort State Park – three proposals from three companies outline their hopes for the future of tourism at the Morgan County attraction.
Bradley Reed, chief of parks with WV State Parks, sent out a request for proposals (RFP) in December to solicit for a private developer or campground management company to design and develop a “destination campground” at Cacapon Resort State Park.
The RFP resulted in three proposals, the biggest being Maryland-based Blue Water Development, then River & Trail Outfitters (Harpers Ferry) and Scenic LLC (Berkeley Springs).
The proposal that aims for development on the largest scale is the Blue Water Development proposal, which is offering a beach with fishing piers, water slides, an “Aquabana,” a kayak dock, a mountain bike training area, sitting area, miniature golf and parking on the west side of the park’s upper lake.
Over 70 people came out on March 27 to the park’s upper lake to oppose the proposal by the Maryland developer.
In February, Morgan County officials wrote a letter to the DNR office asking them to consider the location and scope of the RV proposals before moving ahead with any development at the park, the Morgan Messenger reported two weeks ago.
These county officials shared public concerns about the impact a large-scale RV campground may have on the ecology, watersheds, traffic, sewer, noise and trails the park offers the public.
A coalition of concerned citizens and visitors to the park have banded together to urge DNR to “scrap the proposals and start over,” reads their website, savecacapon.org.
“The proposal process is surging forward without public input,” the site’s homepage reads. “We are asking the WV DNR to withdraw the RFP, revise it to encourage small, historically and ecologically appropriate development, and solicit stakeholder feedback at every step.”
A press release from WV State Parks in March 22 emphasized that in five years, the self-sufficiency of state parks in West Virginia has increased from 56 to 72 percent. The release also stated that no specific sites within the park have been selected as of right now for the potential development.
DNR will work with local stakeholders to “maintain Cacapon’s natural environment as currently enjoyed,” while also developing recreational opportunities at the park, the release said.
Right now, there’s a petition currently underway directed at DNR director Brett McMillion, which calls the RFP contents “fundamentally inappropriate” and adds, “Overall, the RFP’s approach virtually guaranteed that the only successful proposal would be one that included a very large development of recreational vehicle sites and recreational facilities, so large that the development would be inconsistent with the character as well as the scale of this modest-sized park.”
The petition explains the position that the RFP rules out less intrusive development in the park; smaller development would be more consistent with the park’s size and character and wouldn’t interfere with some of the attributes that make it such a popular attraction and Morgan County staple.
Tom Ambrose, former superintendent at the state park, wrote a letter to the Morgan Messenger in February emphasizing that the parks were never intended to be massive profit centers.
“They were set aside to preserve and protect our historical and environmental legacy,” Ambrose wrote. “We need to be good stewards…we should never compromise the trust that has been given to us to pass on to future generations of outdoor enthusiasts.”
The WV State Parks press release noted that at this time, no vendor selection has been made out of the three proposals – and DNR isn’t under any obligation to accept any of the proposals as submitted. They reserve the right to negotiate the scope and specifications of any final agreement.
There will be a public hearing on April 18 regarding the proposals. The group in opposition to large-scale development at the park will be meeting every Monday before the hearing at the upper lake.
For more information on their efforts, visit either of their two Facebook pages, “Save Cacapon State Park” or “Friends of Cacapon Resort State Park.”
The hearing will begin at 5 p.m. in the Washington Fairfax Room at the park’s lodge, 818 Cacapon Lodge Road in Berkeley Springs.
