Summer program brings enrichment to 421 students
Since it’s the 1st year of the program, there has been a little bit of a learning curve, explained RES principal Nicole Morris.
“We’re building something we want to keep doing, building a program that didn't exist before,” Morris said. “We’re still working out the kinks.”
This summer’s program, which is coming to a close at the end of this week, replaced the Energy Express program that Hampshire schools used before, allowing coordinators to look at the new landscape for summer school this year. This year, there were 3 sites: 1 at RES, 1 at Augusta and 1 at the high school. A total of 421 students were enrolled in the program, which actually exceeded the number that originally signed up.
The Summer Learning Academy is funded with pandemic relief dollars distributed from the state, explained superintendent Jeff Pancione. The American Recovery Plan (ARP ESSER Fund) saw almost $11,000 come here, and that money was used to put together the summer school program.
“We plan to have this summer program for the next 2 to 3 years,” explained curriculum director Patty Lipps.
Pancione added, “Until the money runs out.”
The 2 major objectives of the Summer Learning Academy were enrichment and recovery. Some students participated in the program after being recommended by their teachers for a little bit of bolstering before the school year starts in the fall, but many students, especially at the elementary level, participated for the enrichment activities, Lipps said.
“The summer program is available for all students,” she said. “We try to provide engagement opportunities so kids who don’t necessarily need the recovery piece could still benefit from the program.”
The 2-pronged program was open to family, students and general community feedback very early on in the planning stages.
“We tried to get feedback immediately,” Lipps recalled, adding that a survey on the school website allowed folks to share their thoughts. One of the top pieces of feedback the coordinators heard was that parents were requesting the same hours for summer school as for the regular school year, to allow for childcare or consistent scheduling.
With the hands-on activities and the focus on creative projects, Morris said she felt that there are certain elements of the Summer Learning Academy that could be brought into the regular school year in the fall.
“There is a vision for this to be how schools are as we move forward,” Morris mused. “I’d love to see more of these things in our schools.”
With enrichment activities ranging from cooking demonstrations with HHS Pro-Start teacher Julie Landis, pig vaccinations with ag teacher Isaac Lewis and canjo (homemade stringed instruments made from a can) building and art at The River House, there was something to pique the interests of all participating students.
“We tried to do some really cool CTE and career exploration, too,” Lipps said. “And we wanted to involve the community, families and parents. 421 kids, that’s pretty good.”
