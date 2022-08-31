19th Todd Giffin tournament brings whopping numbers, great fun to Capon Bridge
CAPON BRIDGE – This year’s Todd Giffin Memorial volleyball tournament very well might bring in more proceeds than ever before, with over $14,000 raised on Saturday alone.
This year was the 19th annual tournament held in memory of Capon Bridge’s Todd Giffin, who passed away in a car accident in July 2003. The 1st tournament was played that year, and has been going strong since.
So strong that last year’s fundraising total – a whopping $13,000 – was likely surpassed by the gathering in Capon Bridge on Saturday for the 2022 event.
“We had a great day; the weather was perfect,” said Lucas Giffin, Todd’s nephew. “We had 18 teams, which led to about 80 games for the day.”
That’s a lot of bumping, setting and spiking happening in the Bridge.
“It was the best competition we’ve had so far,” Lucas added. The tournament brought teams from as far as Chambersburg, Pa. down to Harrisonburg, Va. There was even a participant who played Saturday who is trying to qualify for the Olympics in 2-man beach volleyball, Lucas said, commenting, “The volleyball play was unreal.”
This year’s team of champs was “Mopar Babys,” and the runner up team was “Son of a Beach.” Taking 3rd Saturday afternoon was “Cedar Hill Gang.”
This year, the funds raised through the tournament will go to the Hampshire County Little League, earmarked for the completion of their new ball field in Capon Bridge.
“We still have funds coming in, so it’s hard to determine what exactly we raised,” he clarified. “But, the day of, we brought in over $14,000 just on Saturday.”
There are still a few expenditures that need to be paid out, but Lucas said he’s hopeful that the group will surpass last year’s figure.
The night ended with further celebration of Todd’s life with a performance by one of his best friends, Larry Fitzgerald, and his bandmates from Baltimore-based Crushing Day. Lucas said that several hundred people came out for the concert.
“All in all, it was a wonderful day,” he said. “It’s great to look around and see Todd’s memory remembered throughout the Capon Bridge and surrounding communities through the help of the loyal business and patrons who continue to support us every year.”
