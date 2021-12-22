ROMNEY — A map of Hampshire County’s new precinct boundaries was approved by the County Commission at Tuesday’s meeting, though the committee charged with setting boundaries is still working on determining the polling place for each precinct.
The committee, composed of County Clerk Eric Strite, Commissioner Bob Hott and 911 address coordinator Aaron Cox, had been responsible for drawing the new precinct boundaries.
Commission President Brian Eglinger called the result “a great improvement.”
Hott acknowledged the result will not please everybody, saying, “No matter what you do, you can’t put a precinct in everyone’s yard.”
Among the improvements noted by Strite were the placement of Capon Bridge and Romney entirely within single precincts. He said they will be sending “a significant number of voters” new voter registration cards.
The precincts are designed to place a roughly equal number of voters in each, using the population figures reported for census blocks in the 2020 census. Strite said registered voters usually comprise 45-60% of the population.
Hott noted they had called the state for advice on setting the boundaries for precinct 2 in the center south part of the county, where they had changed a boundary from mountains to a river. It improved things for most people, but left about 20 who will have to go a long way to vote.
A link to the new county voting area maps can be found on the county website at hampshirewv.com. They are posted in the courthouse as well, with magisterial districts represented by different colors, and shading within the districts representing different precincts.
In other business, the commissioners had sent a letter to the state attorney general, complaining about the difficult position in which they had been placed by complaints about the school’s mask policies, since the commission had no control over this.
The attorney general’s office responded with a phone call informing them that only the prosecuting attorney can address him in that manner, so the commissioners voted to forward their letter to the county prosecuting attorney.
Commissioner Dave Cannon reported that the Committee on Aging has solved some of its staffing problems with assistance from volunteers that include retired Judge Donald Cookman, who is helping deliver meals. Cannon thanked the Review for helping get the word out.
Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency Co-Director Brian “Tad” Malcolm asked the commissioners to approve memoranda of understanding with Hampshire High School and the Hampshire County Board of Education and with Blue Ridge Community and Technical College that will allow students to ride in county ambulances, under supervision and with treatment provided by qualified personnel. The commissioners gave their approval, provided liability issues were taken care of.
Cannon reported there are currently $6 million worth of broadband projects under way in the county, though a lot of the fiber optic needed is still sitting in shipping containers. Eglinger added a plea for people to work with the county in granting easements across their land, pointing out it is essentially the same as a phone line.
Hott reported that a 5-county roundtable discussion in Region 8 had resulted in a letter sent to the Department of Corrections and the Governor’s office, complaining about a $5 per day, per prisoner increase in county jail charges, which counties sending prisoners to jail are required to pay.
A last-minute request for approval of a grant proposal from the South Branch Valley Day Report Center for a $63,793 grant to expand and improve recovery and support services for recovering addicts was approved by the commissioners despite being submitted just half an hour before the meeting, with Strite noting the opportunity arose on very short notice.
Logan Mantz from the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group asked for a decision on the group’s request for American Rescue Plan funds for their Capon School Street project. Eglinger said he would check with Aaron Cox and Erin Timbrook to see if all their questions about the project had been answered, indicating a willingness to help with the project if it were a permissible use of ARP funds.
Eglinger announced that the new Parks and Recreation building in Central Hampshire Park will open in a couple of weeks. A review by the fire marshal found they need to install an additional light, which is now on order.
Matt Hott reported on repairs to the courthouse clocks, saying problems had been caused by outdated GPS antenna technology. The commissioners approved an estimated $2,392 to take care of the problem, though Bob Hott later pointed out the clock on the corner outside the courthouse also needs correction, and Matt Hott agreed to look into this.
Matt Hott also reported the doors on the first floor of the courthouse — front, back and basement — needed replacing, to help with heating costs as well as access for people with disabilities.
He was given permission to issue a request for bids on the project, and also for design and engineering services for the new county ambulance station to be built on Sunrise Summit. o
