BECKLEY — Shaketa Redman has had a number of jobs — ranging from running food to customers and answering phones to prepping salads and working the grills — since starting with Fruits of Labor in Beckley.
“I like cooking and I love hearing the compliments coming from customers about how good their burger was or steak and cheese,” Redman said, adding that she has enjoyed learning new culinary and social skills.
While sharing her journey during a meeting at the cafe on Monday, Redman said she would not be where she is today had she not received support from Fruits of Labor and its many community partners which focus on assisting people in combating and recovery from substance use disorder.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had so much support in my whole life,” Redman said. “Like it’s hard, it’s hard when you’re an addict and you don’t have the support that you need. I think that for me, I couldn’t stay clean because I didn’t have that before.’’
“The morale in the workplace is outrageous,” she said. “I love these guys. I don’t think I’ve ever worked at a place where it’s been so positive and uplifting.”
Redman was one of four employees to share her experience working for Fruits of Labor as part of its recovery program that also trains participants in the culinary arts.
Their stories were shared during a recent Communities of Healing gathering attended by business owners looking to hire people in recovery as well as community members interested in the mission.
Partners of the Communities of Healing program include Fruits of Labor, Region 4 Planning and Development Council, Seed Sower, Inc., Wright Venture Services, Region 1 Workforce Development Board and West Virginia Hive.
Fruits of Labor President Tammy Jordan also discussed the upcoming opening of the cafe’s coffee shop located on its lower floor.
Jordan said the plan for the coffee shop, which should be open in a few weeks, has been through several revisions.
She said she initially envisioned the space as a coffee shop that also sold smoothies and small baked goods and, like most coffee shops, would be a place for people to meet, work or just enjoy a cup of coffee.
“In the beginning I thought coffee and smoothies, which was wonderful,” she said. “But, you know, the space is so amazing downstairs and my goal is always, how can I employ more people. That’s always top of mind for me. And so I was like, coffees and smoothies only employ a certain amount of people. And so I thought gosh, you know, we could do pizzas.”
To put this new vision in place, Jordan said they recently installed a large pizza oven which can cook 200 10-inch pizzas every hour.
She added that the main cafe, which serves a variety of salads and sandwiches as well as rotating specialty items, has also been successful when offering reservation-only holiday dinners in addition to their normal business hours.
Beckley’s Fruits of Labor location hosted a Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day dinner which Jordan said sold out and served over 200 people for each event.
Even more than the success of the business, Jordan said she’s proud of the way the community has embraced the Fruits of Labor students and the main mission of the business.
“I’m so grateful that our students are experiencing the love of the community, because recovery happens in community,” she said.
