One thing most drivers are NOT thankful for this Thanksgiving is the price of gasoline – but that won’t stop them from traveling for the holiday, anyway.
About 38% of Americans are planning on traveling for Thanksgiving this year, projected GasBuddy, the online travel data compiler, an increase from last holiday’s 32%.
Our of the 62% of Americans who are opting to stay home for the holiday, 21% told GasBuddy that they are electing to stay put due to the high price of fuel. This weekend, average gas prices will be at their highest seasonal level ever; the national average is projected to stand squarely at $3.68 on Thanksgiving day – almost 30 cents higher than last year and 20 cents higher than the previous record of $3.44, set in 2012.
2022 has been a year of extremes for drivers, breaking several records because of less global refining capacity and sanctions brought on by Russia’s war on Ukraine. The high gas prices aren’t deterring drivers here from getting in their car and going, however, with a 20% increase from last year on the number of folks traveling for the holiday.
“It has been a dizzying year at the pump, with motorists likely feeling nauseous not from the eggnog, but from the roller coaster ride at the pump with record gasoline prices earlier this year, which have fallen significantly since mid-summer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Americans, however, are proving that while we’ll openly complain about high gas prices, most of us aren’t deterred from taking to the highways to observe Thanksgiving with those that matter most to us, especially as precautions from the pandemic have eased.”
Sheetz announced Monday in a press release that at 29 of their stores around the state, they’d be dropping gas prices for Unleaded 88 to as to as low as $2.83 per gallon – but only at the stores that offer Unleaded 88. So, travelers who fuel up at the Romney store will be out of luck if they’re looking to save money at that particular pump. Those willing to drive a little farther, Moorefield and Keyser locations reported to be participating, but make sure to sign up for the My Sheetz Rewardz loyalty program – it’s free.
As far as distance goes, more drivers noted that this year they plan to spend between 1 and 3 hours in the car (23%), while last year, most drivers indicated they’d be traveling less than an hour away.
And 73% of drivers said they won’t be crossing their respective state lines to get to their Thanksgiving gatherings.
Nationwide, travelers can expect Wednesday afternoon between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to be the busiest on the highways, and Friday, too, between 8 and 11 a.m. In West Virginia, however, at least on the Turnpike, Wednesday and Sunday are the big days for traveling through the Mountain State. Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority, said he expects 156,000 vehicles to pass through Turnpike tollbooths on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and 165,000 on Sunday, Nov. 27.
And in total, he expects about 730,000 vehicles to pass during the 6 day period between Tuesday, Nov. 22 and this Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.