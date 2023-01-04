ROMNEY — Aquabanq will be proceeding with construction of a shrimp-farming facility in the Capon Bridge Technology Park, though the price to be paid for their lot was adjusted last Thursday at a Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Committee meeting.

The committee also discussed the impending retirement of Eileen Johnson, who has served as the HCDA Executive Director since February 2015 and received a new timeline for the transfer of the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital property to the Board of Education.

