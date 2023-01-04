ROMNEY — Aquabanq will be proceeding with construction of a shrimp-farming facility in the Capon Bridge Technology Park, though the price to be paid for their lot was adjusted last Thursday at a Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Committee meeting.
The committee also discussed the impending retirement of Eileen Johnson, who has served as the HCDA Executive Director since February 2015 and received a new timeline for the transfer of the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital property to the Board of Education.
When Aquabanq agreed to purchase Lot 7 in the Capon Bridge Technology Park, the company was aware of the wetlands on the property and required that 7 contiguous acres of the 10-acre lot be buildable, enough for at least 2, and possibly 3 production units.
Lot 7 is located in front of the CBTP, just across Smoky Hollow Road from Mill Branch, and Aquabanq has found only 5.3 acres of the lot are out of the flood plain.
“This is not a deal-breaker,” said Johnson. After some negotiation, Aquabang submitted a proposal that the purchase price be reduced by $26,785, splitting the difference between the initial proposals made by Aquabanq and the HCDA.
The HCDA Executive Committee voted to accept the proposal, and Aquabanq seems eager to close the deal by the end of January.
Johnson noted that the flood potential was an environmental issue since Aquabanq will install saltwater bio units. She added Aquabanq plans to exercise a purchase option on 5-10 additional acres, along with the lot it is buying.
Johnson pointed out that with the improvements the HCDA has made in the technology park, including Internet service, sewer service and an access road, plus the addition of S.J. Morse and Aquabanq as anchor companies, they should expect to see increasing sales of the property in the Capon Bridge Technology Park.
She also recommended the board look at rental terms and rates before new contracts are issued.
HCDA Board President Greg Bohrer announced Johnson would retire effective June 30. The HCDA Personnel Committee has been working on an ad and position description to be presented for approval at the Jan. 19 HCDA meeting, after which the search for a replacement will begin.
Advertising began on Dec. 14 for a contractor to demolish the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital building. Johnson announced the transfer of the property to the Board of Education should take place by fall.
A walk-through for interested contractors will occur today, and bids close on Jan. 17.
Demolition of the old hospital building is expected to begin Apr. 1 and should be completed by August at the latest. Johnson said this information has been conveyed to the Board of Education.
BOE funding for constructing a new elementary school on the site requires a new environmental study, which will be done as part of the demolition wrap-up. Though the additional study was outside the budget, funding has been secured for it.
In other business, the HCDA is working with legal counsel Hoy Shingleton on the transfer of CBTP water and sewer utilities to the Central Hampshire P.S.D. One concern is the retention of adequate water rights for the park’s development, with Shingleton noting that there are potential customers along Smoky Hollow Road and Route 50 to whom water could also be supplied once the CHPSD takes over.
The Board of Education has shared its report on the old Slanesville Elementary School site with the HCDA, and the report will be distributed for discussion at the February meeting. The HCDA has considered the site a possible location for a county daycare facility.
HCDA Marketing Committee Chair Rebecca Hott presented drafts of 2 videos being developed to advertise the county and reported improvements were being made to the HCDA website under a contract signed with Martinsburg-based LovelyPixels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.