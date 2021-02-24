The message on the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Facebook page Thursday evening was deadly serious, but couldn’t help but make readers smile.
“Quick physics lesson of the day: Rubber slides on frozen H2O. Doesn’t stop... Keeps Moving... Until another force (a ditch) stops it.”
The reminder came minutes before traffic issues surfaced in 3 locations across the county, brought on by sleet, freezing rain and ice falling at the end of a morning snow storm.
Multiple vehicles were stuck on Route 28 about 4 miles north of Romney on Herriott’s Hill. Springfield Valley Fire Company was called to assist with that mess and the Division of Highways had a crew there as well as the road was shut down.
At the same time, Slanesville and Paw Paw fire companies were handling traffic control on Route 29 North at Cacapon Road where a tractor-trailer was disabled.
And Capon Bridge’s fire squad assisted atop Cooper Mountain with a tractor-trailer accident there.
“Don’t be part of our physics lesson this evening,” the Sheriff’s Facebook post wrapped up. “If you don’t need to be out, please stay home, keeping you and your loved ones safe! Spring is only 30 days away.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.