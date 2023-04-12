AUGUSTA — The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Augusta at the end of next week.
In an effort to increase awareness of the hazards of drunk driving, members of the State Police will be set up along Route 50 in Augusta on Friday, April 21 from 6 p.m. until midnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.