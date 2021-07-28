Conflict of interest?
Editor:
I am writing to provide a tip on a potential story regarding the WV medical cannabis board and the licensing process. Dr. Rahul Gupta is President Biden’s drug czar nominee, and former WV DHHR commissioner and member of the Medical Cannabis Advisory Board. He personally appointed the head of the Office of Medical Cannabis.
CNN reports that Dr. Gupta consulted for Holistic Industries in 2020, apparently while he was a member of the Medical Cannabis Advisory Board. Holistic is a large out-of-state company which received medical cannabis grower, processor, and dispensary licenses. Dr. Gupta worked for Holistic while also working for the WV medical cannabis board and WV DHHR, during the time that cannabis license applications were being submitted and scored. These licenses were limited in number and the application process was extremely competitive. Dr. Gupta’s work for an applicant during that process raises question about its integrity and impartiality.
Nick Andrews,
GreenSmith Farms, Augusta
Job requirements
Editor:
Employers set requirements for workers interested in jobs. If prospective employees do not meet those requirements, they are not hired. If employees are hired and then found not to meet requirements, they are fired.
Employees set requirements for being hired. If prospective employers do not meet those requirements, the worker does not accept the job. If, after accepting the job, they find it does not meet their requirements, they resign.
Simple enough, right?
Then it should be reasonable for employers to have the right to set requirements that all employees be vaccinated against covid, since it is reasonable for them to want to protect other employees, customers, and respective families from covid. Just so, employees should have the right to refuse to return to work if not all employees are vaccinated. This is especially important, for both employer and employee, in the case of hospitals and long-term care facilities, in schools, in prisons, where patients, residents, prisoners, and students are a vulnerable population. And their families.
And why do not retail establishments have the right to require that customers wear masks? I do not recall hearing of protests, demonstrations, or in-store tantrums over the long-standing mandate, “No Shirt/No Shoes/No Service.”
It is not just about individual “freedom” or “civil rights.” It is about everyone’s welfare. We are truly all in this together.
J. M. “Windy” Cutler,
Three Churches
The Congressman helped
Editor:
During a time when COVID has altered the normal workplace and many government agencies remain mostly closed to the people they say they serve, there is one office that never quits working on behalf of its constituents—that of Representative Alex Mooney. I know first-hand, and I am writing this to inform others that if you are having issues with a government agency, Mr. Mooney is there to serve you, and to do that service effectively.
My difficulty was with the Social Security Administration (SSA) that first advised me wrong on signing up for Medicare Part B. Then my enrollment application was lost and not found prior to the sign-up deadline. The snarky representative at SSA Martinsburg refused to accept my dated copy of the application, let alone listen to my situation. After several calls and the same bureaucratic result, I was essentially hopeless to get coverage. In my desperation, I contacted Congressman Mooney and explained the situation.
Mr. Mooney’s ace staffer, Tara Reeves, went to battle for me. She was able to escalate my situation to a very capable manager at SSA, who really went to bat on my behalf. Several email and telephone communications later, this complicated issue was resolved. Congressman Mooney sent me several letters, keeping me informed each step of the way. I would still be wandering through the vast wasteland of government bureaucracy if not for Mr. Mooney and his very gifted staff.
Moral of the story—when you are stonewalled by the labyrinth of government nonsense, don’t forget that there is someone in your corner. That’s your congressman, Alex Mooney.
Bill Wilson, Harpers Ferry
