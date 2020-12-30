I have a friend, a woman a few years older than me, who told me one day this spring the story of her bout with COVID-19.
I didn’t report about it then, when the pandemic was still so new and had affected maybe 2 dozen people in Hampshire County, not the 900-plus we have now.
For one thing, she didn’t want her name used and I was waiting until I had another voice or 2 to add to hers describing the ravages of this disease.
When we did get to talk to a couple of Covid patients recently, their stories stood on their own, and it didn’t make any storytelling sense to inject my friend’s comments into any of those.
But she said some things that have hung with me all these months — things that people ought to know because this virus does bad things to the human body, things beyond the lower respiratory system.
For my friend, Covid-19 turned her into a bit of a monster.
“I do not remember being hateful with my kids,” she recalled, “but both of my daughters said they didn’t know who I was.
It started in late May with tiredness. Memorial Day weekend trips to decorate graves found her sitting in the car, feeling lousy.
She went home and laid down.
“You just wanted to be left alone,” she said, but her husband came in and intervened. “I’d have just stayed in bed, but he more or less helped me out of bed.”
Her appetite was gone. “You’re not hungry.”
Worse, “nothing interests you.”
That’s not like the flu, she said.
“The flu’s different. The flu you know you’ve got to eat and you know you’ve got to do things. With this … nothing. You just want to go off by yourself and everybody leave you alone.”
Another symptom? “I’ve never had a headache like that.”
And worse than that was the necessary isolation.
“My family — they couldn’t hug me.”
They’d wave through the window and talk through the door.
“They’d get me something and set it on the porch and then leave and we’d open the door and get it and take it in the house.”
My friend recovered, as have many.
In some ways, she was one of the lucky ones. However bad she hurt, she didn’t require hospitalization.
But she won’t forget Covid-19, and she had parting words that seemed to clarion then, but feel a little more commonplace 6 months later.
“Anybody can get it. Don’t be judgmental. Anybody can pick it up.”
