The 2022-23 school year: the year things went back to…normal?
The 1st day of school this year didn’t see masks or social distancing, and it’s the 1st full year since life in Hampshire County started to get back to normal – or, as normal as it has ever been.
Sure, there were a few transportation hiccups, scheduling issues at the middle schools and Hampshire High School and, of course, staffing concerns, but that’s the closest to “normal” the classrooms have been since before the pandemic.
Probably the biggest snafu plaguing the start of school was the WVEIS update, which resulted in holes in students’ schedules countywide, issues with bus routes and more.
In the simplest terms, WVEIS (West Virginia Education Information System) is the statewide database that’s the main artery of school information for every county in the state – it’s tied to teachers’ grade books, transcripts, schedules and even the transportation system through Transfinder.
“There were a lot of unknowns this morning,” admitted school board president Ed Morgan. “But everything worked out. We triumphed.”
The WVEIS challenges echoed around the state, not just Hampshire County, and Morgan said the issues are currently being resolved.
The transportation team’s 1st day started off with what unfortunately has become their “new normal”: a serious need for drivers.
“I’ve got an amazing team. They do what needs to be done, and you couldn’t ask for a better bunch,” said transportation supervisor J.W. See. “I need drivers. I need people who love kids who can drive a school bus. It’s like you can’t hardly find that these days.”
See’s day on Monday started “bright and early,” he said – with a tree down on Capon River Road.
Even faced with the state system’s technical difficulties, See said his team got their jobs done.
“I had half a dozen kids at the wrong school, who didn’t get picked up by the right bus,” he said. “We got them all to school, and some buses had to run to schools they don’t usually…but I have a pretty amazing team.”
Monday morning, See said, he was behind the wheel because of staff shortages – 15 minutes late on a new route.
“I didn’t know where the stops were, there was brush on the side of every road, and the fog was bad (Monday morning), you couldn’t see the kids,” See recalled of his 1st day.
Numbers-wise, enrollment in the elementary schools on day 1 was a total of 1,178 (minus pre-k students). Middle school numbers tallied at 601, and Hampshire High’s numbers weren’t available by the Review’s Tuesday deadline.
Elementary numbers dipped a bit from last year – but only by a total of about 13 students, and the 2 middle schools saw a decrease by 18.
Last year, the 1st day number for HHS was 869, down from 910 in 2019 (because of the staggered start in 2020, 1st day numbers weren’t available).
The significant difference this year is the absence of John J. Cornwell Elementary, which closed earlier this year due to declining enrollment and the impending consolidation of the schools after the 3 new ones are constructed.
