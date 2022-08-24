1st day 2022

The 1st day back at school gave Slanesville students an opportunity for playtime.

The 2022-23 school year: the year things went back to…normal?

The 1st day of school this year didn’t see masks or social distancing, and it’s the 1st full year since life in Hampshire County started to get back to normal – or, as normal as it has ever been.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.