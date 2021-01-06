Revisiting safety concerns, student workload and curriculum top school board agenda
“It’s no different than when we were in the terms of coming back in the beginning,” said Ed Morgan, school board vice president at their meeting Monday night.
Morgan said it best: the concerns about the safety of students and staff are still at the top of the board’s list. Not much has changed there.
The new concerns stem from equal workload for students, fundamental curriculum and, of course, the governor’s new directives.
Last week, Gov. Justice announced that students in 8th grade and younger will be taught in-person starting Jan. 19 (continuing with 4-day weeks with virtual Fridays), while high school students must remain virtual if the county is in the Red Zone.
Right now, Hampshire County is squarely in red status, and with the likely impending spike of cases after the holidays, it doesn’t look promising for high school students to return to in-person learning any time soon.
“I do have some personal concerns about the numbers,” admitted Morgan. “It’s up to us as a board to come up with what is best for Hampshire County and we can definitely go by what the governor says, but I really think we need to sit down and maybe come up with some out-of-the-box thinking that, if this doesn’t get any better or if it gets worse for a while, how can we ensure our students are getting an education?”
The same sentiment has been echoed at the majority of school board meetings since students initially returned to school in the fall: virtual learning doesn’t hold a candle to in-person instruction.
“Nothing is going to replace that direct instruction,” maintained Superintendent Jeff Pancione. “To actually be able to see a kid, hear their questions, to be able to be in that classroom and instantly adapt how I’m presenting the information.”
Gov. Justice is on the same page as the school board when it comes to the younger students as well. They need the in-person attention and assistance that they just can’t get remotely.
Board president Debbie Champ said that, by the time a student reaches high school, they should be more well-equipped to learn virtually than the younger students in the county.
“I know there’s a lot of discussion around the governor’s directive of having elementary and middle schools go back. Some of those fundamentals like developing language skills, writing skills, study habits, having responsibility,” Champ listed. “You would hope by the time we get to the high school, they should be developing some independence, some self-drive. These are kids that are pretty soon going to be out on their own anyway.”
When it comes to student workload, Morgan said he’s heard a lot of complaints.
“In some instances, maybe we need to stop pushing for advancement and start pushing for achievement and mastery for these kids,” he suggested. “I just feel maybe we need to look at perfecting the basics first.”
Champ noted that when it comes to high school students and their block schedule, a 4-class schedule per semester will require double the work in those particular classes. Pancione commended the teachers, saying that they are giving 100 percent to trying to connect with the kids.
“We have to be very intentional with what we do when our kids come back,” he said. “I have full confidence in our teachers. They are passionate; that’s why they are in this profession.”
The safety of those teachers was a topic revisited by the board Monday night as well.
Champ also added that when it comes to the transmission of the virus, individuals aged 15 and over are more susceptible to contracting Covid than younger students, which illustrates another benefit of keeping high school students remote.
“In those conditions (with the younger kids), we’re thinking about the staff,” Champ pointed out. “We need to do everything we can to make it as safe as possible for our staff.”
Pancione and board member Dee Dee Rinker stressed that relying on county health officials is of the utmost importance here, just as it has been since March.
“Most of my decisions are made in conjunction with working with (head school nurse) Rhonda Dante and the health department,” Pancione explained. “We are in unison when we make a decision.”
The board agreed that the situation was, and has been, fluid, so as new information comes to light, they will be prepared to plan accordingly.
“A lot of things could change in the next few weeks,” Morgan said.
