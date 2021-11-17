CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Public Service Commission has approved the plan for the county’s 1st solar farm, coming to Augusta.
The agency on Monday said it had granted a siting certificate to Capon Bridge Solar LLC for a “solar exempt wholesale electric generating facility.”
Galehead Development plans to build a $17 million, 20-megawatt solar farm on 80 acres straddling Ford Hill Road. The banks of solar arrays will be just south of the fairgrounds on the east and the new central elementary school on the west.
The Commission did not receive any protests to the application. Letters of support came from both state senators, Delegate Ruth Rowan, Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle, Capon Bridge entrepreneur Tim Reese and Spring Valley Farm and Orchard owner Eli Cook.
The West Virginia Building and Constructional Trades Council of the AFL-CIO intervened in the case, securing an agreement with Capon Bridge Solar to work with it in construction of the facility.
Construction should provide approximately 23 local and 45 statewide jobs.
Galehead refers to the installation as the Capon Bridge Solar Farm, despite its Augusta location, because the project was originally planned for Capon Bridge. When the firm found using Capon Bridge’s local substation to transfer power to the grid would not be cost-effective, they sought a new location for the project.
Galehead has an agreement to supply the power it generates to Potomac Edison. The electricity produced should be sufficient to power approximately 3,400 households annually. The panels degrade at a rate of half a percent a year, making this a long-term commitment, Galehead said.
Still to be negotiated are payments to the county commission above and beyond the property taxes the operation will generate.
