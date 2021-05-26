Singularly unattractive
Editor:
Grown men and women who behave like 3 year olds are singularly unattractive.... The childish, disrespectful conduct indulged in by the congress of the USA would be tolerated in no other workplace on earth.
First prize for most bizarre remark by a legislator goes to republican representative Andrew Clyde from Georgia, who compared the January 6 tragically violent, criminal insurrectionist assault on our Capitol Building to “a normal tourist visit”?
Dark money—definition: dark money is political spending meant to influence voters’ decisions where the donor is not disclosed and the source of the money unknown.
As rewards for ego-stroking childish behavior, Josh Hawley received approximately $41,169,601; Rick Scott: $35,142,565; the gun evangelist Lauren Boebert received $4,917,827.
Right-wing billionaires donated $67 million to Kevin McCarthy’s leadership fund to support the 147 House members who voted against the legal presidential election results. Could this be the reason for McCarthy’s firm move to trump sycophancy?
The root of this evil is the 2010 SCOTUS decision titled Citizens United, which accorded money equal status with people in the law of the land. Citizens lacking financial security, easily victimized by both government and corporate monoliths, are encouraged to forego tax accountability, civic responsibility, and to engage in acts of hate, even murder.
Victimization results largely from the fact that current wages are frozen at around the 1980 level. Had wages kept apace with growth federal hourly minimum wage would now be $44.00. Present federal minimum wage is $7.25. Two people working full time cannot sustain a safe, comfortable existence on such an income. And who benefits outrageously from our present tax laws?
Then there is the deeply serious matter of threats to physically harm, even to execute and imprison members of Congress and state governors, uttered in public by Margery Taylor Greene, republican representative from Georgia, and others of her ilk. (Check attempted plot to overthrow the Michigan state government ). Such conduct is surely illegal and actionable.
These threats to human existence must not be glossed over, but must be met and corrected.
Lynda Copeland, Augusta
God-given rights
Editor:
To those who stand by their god-given right to decline covid vaccine, you are saying that God gives you the right to choose to live or die, the right to choose to stay well or to get sick.
And God also gives you the right to decide if your family gets sick and/or dies — your spouse, your children and grandchildren, your parents or grandparents, or if your friends/acquaintances/co-workers get sick and/or die.
When we hear of a number of students absent from a class at school because some tested positive, and others are quarantined because they came in contact with some who tested positive, then we can observe the probable results of parents and family who exercised their god-given right to decline vaccine. And when we hear that the teacher in that class also is absent, then we know that s/he is probably quarantined because s/he exercised h/h god-given right to decline covid vaccine.
At present all 50 states, including West Virginia, are seeing a decline in covid cases and deaths, but Hampshire County has seen an uptick. You wouldn’t have anything to do with that, would you? Or, at least, you wouldn’t want to, would you?
We can all be grateful that about one-third of Hampshire residents have been vaccinated; they protect us as well as themselves, but let us not be complacent. That is not enough. Let not our choices cause us to have to live a life of regret.
J. M. “Windy” Cutler, Three Churches
