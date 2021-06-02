AUGUSTA — The fair may be a little different this year, with a few changes due to the continuing impact of Covid-19, and others resulting from efforts to give Hampshire County bigger and better than ever.
The Hampshire County Fair Committee met at the fairgrounds last Wednesday night to go over the plans they have made so far.
Last year’s fair was canceled due to the pandemic, but this year the committee has been told by both the state and the local health department that there should be no problem holding the fair, scheduled for July 25-31.
Fair passes are already available at Augusta Auto Parts in Augusta. A $20 pass will provide admission for the entire week. Prices for individual nights will be $5 on Monday, $3 on Tuesday and Wednesday, $1 on Thursday and $6 on Friday and Saturday.
When setting a higher price on Monday was questioned at the meeting, fair committee chair Duane “Punkin” Oates explained admission prices for each night are set to cover the cost of the evening’s entertainment, and the fair has always lost money on Monday night — therefore the increase in price.
Oates was ready with plans for each night’s entertainment, but details are still being worked out in other areas.
Evening entertainment will begin on Monday with the queen’s pageant, for which 4 contestants have already registered. Twenty-five girls were reported to have registered for the junior pageant that will follow on Tuesday.
A Nashville gospel singer will perform on Wednesday, and Thursday evening will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the fair parade, after which a magician will perform on the fairgrounds stage.
Friday night the livestock auction will begin at 5 p.m. on the fairgrounds stage, followed around 8 p.m. by bluegrass music from Joe Hott and the Short Mountain Boys. In the meantime, a tractor and truck pull will begin at 7 p.m. down the hill in the area used for the mud bog.
The fair will wind up Saturday night with a chainsaw contest from 1 to 3 p.m. and the mud bog starting at 3. At 7:30 the Mason Dixon Boys will take the stage, playing country music.
Plans for food to be served, both snack foods and the main dining hall menu, are still up in the air.
Paul Lewis, who is in charge of food supplies, expressed concern about the impact of the currently high price of ground beef on the cost of hamburgers, and the difficulty of planning a menu for the fair dining hall, given uncertain supplies and prices.
Departures from normal caused by Covid-19 have also affected plans for the livestock judging and sale.
Though state guidelines may allow fairs and festivals to return to normal by late July, the Extension Service sets rules for 4-H members, and has not yet abandoned the mask mandate and social distancing.
As it stands now, animals are to be brought to the fairgrounds on Sunday, and each weekday at 9 a.m. another group of animals will be judged. The barns will be open just from 4 to 7 p.m., though animals can be tended by their owners after 7 p.m.
The livestock sale will take place on the fairgrounds stage, with preliminaries beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, and the sale starting at 5. The 4-Hers and FFA students will appear on stage along with photos of their animals, but no animals will be present.
Linda Riggleman is working on sales of the 3-foot-square metal signs that decorate the fairgrounds fence, advertising businesses to fairgoers and to people attending weekly soccer games and the fairgrounds.
The fairgrounds committee has been charging $200 for a sign with a business logo, and has agreed to begin charging an annual fee of $50 to keep the sign on the fence. Proceeds from sales of signs go to maintain the fairgrounds fence.
Much remains to be done, but the fair is taking shape. The committee will meet again at 7 p.m. June 30 to finalize its plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.