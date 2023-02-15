Spring’s arrival in February is uncanny, but the anticipation to see the county’s prolific purple flowers continues to bloom.
The eastern redbud tree is known to be one of the first native plants to blossom in the Mountain State. But will this season’s harshest winter storm, which caused thousands of families to lose power for weeks, affect these delicate flowers?
Regional Forester Bill Pownell said the weight from the ice and the winds had damaged branches in a small stretch of Cooper Mountain; he expects diminished blooms there this spring.
“It will still be pretty – I think there will still be plenty of bloom, but there was one little 150-yard stretch there that might be a year or two before it will be magnificent like it has been in the past,” Pownell elaborated.
That stretch is on the right, driving from the county’s western side up Cooper Mountain toward Capon Bridge.
Pownell then explained that both the power company (Potomac Edison) and the DOH (Department of Highways) maintain the trimming of new growth.
“The power company has to trim them because they’re growing under electric lines,” he said, “(and) when they grow out towards to road, the DOH has to trim them.”
“I think everybody has done a pretty good job keeping them there but keeping them safe.”
Hannah Catlett, the spokesperson for First Energy, said that in 2022, Potomac Edison trimmed 988 miles of power lines in Augusta.
Catlett explained that Potomac Edison trims trees on a four-year cycle to prevent limbs from interfering with the electric system and potentially causing outages.
“As a local community member, we appreciate the beauty of Hampshire County’s redbud trees. If a redbud tree is due for trimming, but our crews determine it is not posing a risk to electrical equipment, the tree may be skipped and reevaluated at a later time,” Catlett noted.
The debris from the trimming varies on a case-by-case basis – the “crews work with property owners to figure out what is best.”
Catlett said tree trimming throughout the year helps reinforce the power system ahead of the winter by maintaining proper clearances around electrical equipment and helping protect against tree-related outages caused by ice and heavy, wet snow on branches.
Travis Ray, the district’s Department of Highways maintenance engineer, said that canopy clearing – the removal of trees and tree limbs overhanging the roadway – is performed from Nov. 15 through March 31.
“It allows sunshine to penetrate and dry the pavement, improving the pavement conditions and extending service life,” Ray said.
He added that hazardous trees and vegetation could be removed at any time.
“Hazard trees would be defined as dead trees (white ash very problematic due to emerald ash borer), impact trees, trees with exposed root systems, decay, cavities, cracks; trees that are leaning with more than 50 percent of the mass of the tree overhanging the traveled way. Hazardous vegetation severely obstructs sight distances, signage, and sight distances in passing zones.”
After a few weeks of blooming, Ray said that all vegetation along the roadway become “candidates for mowing and trimming to enhance sight distance and safety.”
Even with careful selection, pruning doesn’t always perfectly align with the will of a winter storm.
Fortunately, this hardy tree only saw slight damage compared to its total coverage in Hampshire County.
These pinkish-purple petals adorn Cooper Mountain’s western slope at the peak of their season. The flowers can also be seen from Yellow Spring to Green Spring and Purgitsville to Paw Paw.
