Redbud run

The “Redbun Run” up the west side of Cooper Mountain rose with radiance last year.

Spring’s arrival in February is uncanny, but the anticipation to see the county’s prolific purple flowers continues to bloom.

The eastern redbud tree is known to be one of the first native plants to blossom in the Mountain State. But will this season’s harshest winter storm, which caused thousands of families to lose power for weeks, affect these delicate flowers?

