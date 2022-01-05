Dec. 28: Billie Jean Kesner, 35, of Romney was arrested for domestic battery.
Dec. 28: George Wesley Brown, 54, of Romney was arrested for domestic battery.
Jan. 1:Amber Lynn McDonald, 22, of Winchester was arrested for domestic battery.
Jan. 1:Brian Keith Noble, 46, of Slanesville was arrested on a fugitive-from-justice warrant out of Crisp, Ga., for probation violation for the original offense of fraud.
Dec. 27-Jan. 2
Total calls: 93
Alarms: 5
Animals: 6
Agency assists: 1
Basic service: 10
Burglary/fraud: 3
Civil/trespass: 2
Deaths: 0
Property destruction: 3
Security/well-being checks: 9
Domestic: 3
Drug/alcohol/OD: 2
Fights/assaults: 5
Juvenile: 3
Missing person: 1
Noise/nuisance: 5
Psychiatric/behavioral: 5
Suspicious activity: 5
Traffic: 13
Vehicle accident: 10
Warrant/process service: 2
