FORT ASHBY — The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office says it believes the gunman who robbed a bank here last Thursday has fled the area.
The M&T Bank on Route 28 at Presidents Street was robbed around 11 a.m. by a man who brandished a handgun and demanded cash from the tellers, who complied.
The amount taken has not been revealed.
The man fled on foot down Presidents Street, toward Wayne’s Country Fresh Meats, which locked its doors along with several other businesses. Nearby schools went on lockdown.
The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Natural Resources Police and the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
Anyone with information in reference to the robbery can call the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office at 304-788-0441 or 304-788-0341, or the Mineral County 911 center at 304-788-1821.
It was the 2nd bank robbery in the area in 5 months.
The Augusta branch of The Bank of Romney was robbed shortly after midday on Sept. 22.
A man wearing a dark hoodie and a mask and carrying a handgun entered the bank and demanded money. He ran off into the woods behind the bank.
The State Police are leading the investigation of that robbery, so anyone with information can call the State Police at 304-822-3561. Leave an anonymous tip on the Hampshire County Sheriff’s website at www.hampshirecountysheriffwv.com. ο
