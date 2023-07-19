Residents picket to keep historic stone wall
ROMNEY — Hampshire County residents came out Monday morning with posterboard signs to “Save the Wall” of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
As the school prepares for campus updates, folks took to Facebook to express their concerns about the future of the school, mainly relating to mineral matters.
W.W. Keister and Sons, who built Parson’s Bell Tower at Indian Mound Cemetery and other historical structures in Romney, built the stone wall that runs along Route 50. The wall was likely built in the 1920s using rocks from the South Branch River, creating historical value to locals and sentimental value from former teachers of the school and some alumni.
While rumors circulated that buildings were going to be demolished, the Review reported in late May that only the stone wall was potentially going to be demolished.
WVSDB held a public forum on May 18 to discuss how to memorialize the administration building that burned down in February 2022. ZMM Architects and Engineers representative Chris Campbell proposed six new elements to update the school.
These updates include a new entry, a bus loop, a memorial, a new parking lot, new campus entrance signage, new site lighting at the entrance of the school and the removal of the stone perimeter wall.
To expand the school’s entrance, part of it would have to be removed, and the wall is crumbling in several places anyway, Campbell explained at the May meeting.
When local historians and former WVSDB teachers expressed their concern about tearing down a valuable piece of history, Campbell warned that repairing it would be a huge cost.
At the forum, ZMM mentioned the possibility of removing the wall, but keeping its materials to be incorporated into the new signage or the memorial.
The firm has yet to complete the design of the new updates, so exactly how much, if any, of the wall is coming down has yet to be revealed. The design has to travel to the state level for approval, and the price will be confirmed once the project goes out to a pre-bid meeting for all subcontractors.
WVSDB Superintendent Clayton Burch said that usually, when a firm works on the designs of a school, it can take anywhere from eight to 12 weeks, so he estimates receiving the first batch of designs back by the end of the summer.
Burch said ZMM was “very agreeable” during the May community forum, in coming back up if they needed to.
He emphasized the importance of having a more accessible pedestrian sidewalk to connect to Route 50. The students lost that direct connection when the administration building burned down. He also said the school doesn’t really have a front entrance or a bus loop.
“We have no safe way of unloading children on and off the buses here,” Burch voiced.
He also mentioned that some students from the blind community have their own comments about the wall.
“It’s very difficult for them to access Route 50,” he continued, detailing that the students either have to cross where there is no crosswalk (the corner of Main and Graftons streets close to Sheetz) or walk all the way around and cross to McDonald’s.
Burch said he will examine the project closer when he sees what ZMM has drafted.
There is a scheduled Town Hall Zoom meeting with Burch on August 9 at 6 p.m. for WVSDB alumni who wish to ask questions, express their concerns, or introduce insightful ideas to the design process.
Burch said he welcomed community members to approach him with questions and concerns regarding the wall and any current changes by calling 304-822-4860.
Ultimately, he said the school’s main goal is to provide a “safe, secure, modernized place to go to school” for “current and future students.”
