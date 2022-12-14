1st of a series digging into the ins and outs of Hampshire’s broadband expansion
On Nov. 16, the Hampshire Review conducted a poll asking Hampshire residents how they felt about the state of broadband service.
In that poll, 90 people voted, with 57.8% voting for “none of the services are fast enough.”
Then, 18.9% voted that they couldn’t get broadband at their house, 13.3% voted the speed and reliability were OK, but the cost was too much, 7.8% voted that providers have met their needs and 2.2% voted that they didn’t use the Internet.
“What’s broadband? Frontier’s failing promises continue,” Eddie Heavner commented on Facebook.
Other commenters shared similar sentiments of frustration with the county’s broadband service.
So, where is Hampshire County with the expansion of broadband service here?
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released the new National Broadband Map (NBM) on Nov. 18. According to the FCC, the new NBM is a “preproduction draft” identifying broadband availability at the address level.
On Dec. 1, Senator Shelley Moore Capito posted a video on YouTube that expressed her concerns and encouraged West Virginians to check the accuracy of these maps.
“One way we can achieve our goal of bridging the digital divide in West Virginia is by making sure we have accurate mapping data,” she said.
But why is accurate mapping data important in the first place?
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) uses the information from FCC’s newly released map to calculate the amount of funds allocated to the state of West Virginia.
Allocations will be based on the number of “unserved” locations in the state – those without reliable service of at least 25 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 3 Mbps upload.
“Having accurate maps that go into detail down to the address level will be greatly beneficial in verifying accurate speed tests and real broadband connection speeds,” said Aaron Cox, Hampshire County GIS (geographic information system) coordinator.
Cox explained that the old way of gathering such information was through the FCC 477 census block method, where a provider could claim a “block” of 100 houses even if they provided Internet to only 1 of those houses.
The West Virginia Department of Economic Development Office of Broadband has already submitted more than 138,000 missing addresses to the FCC. West Virginians are encouraged to submit a Location Challenge to indicate that the address is missing, or an Availability Challenge to indicate that availability is incorrect.
Additionally, taking a speed test via https://broadband.wv.gov along with the survey will help give accurate reports to the West Virginia Broadband Council. For those who lack connectivity to take the speed test and survey, call 304-352-4163 to leave a voicemail with your name, phone number, full address and current Internet service provider.
The West Virginia Office of Broadband and the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council ask that all West Virginians review their location, broadband and availability data on this new National Broadband Map by Jan. 13, 2023.
Navigate the site
Using the search bar, type in the address where you want to view information. The map should automatically zoom to your location.
After finding your location, a side panel on the right-hand side of the screen will populate location and service information.
If your location is missing, be sure to select the building footprint or space of your location to submit a Location Challenge.
Submit a Location Challenge
After searching for a location, select the building footprint or space to where the point location layer is missing.
Once the location is selected select “Challenge Location.”
You will be required to fill out a form regarding information about your location.
After a challenge is submitted, you will receive a confirmation email informing you that it has been received by the FCC.
If a location is available on the map that includes inaccurate information, navigate to “Location Challenge” in the side-panel to complete the form.
Submit an Availability Challenge
After searching a location, select “Availability Challenge” in the side-panel.
Select the Internet service provider (ISP) you wish to challenge.
Complete the following form to dispute the providers’ claim on service availability.
Local governments have until Jan. 13 to ask for corrections that could affect their portion of the nation funds allocated to improve Internet coverage. Accurate count of residences and businesses in rural areas is essential if federal funds are to achieve their goal of bringing high-speed connections to every American.
