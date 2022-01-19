Breezeline, the new name for Atlantic Broadband, says it is tapping into the new Affordable Connectivity Program to provide needy households a $30-a-month discount on Internet service.
The cable and Internet provider serves the Romney area in Hampshire County, reaching as far east as Sunrise Summit and as far north as Springfield.
The new program will allow eligible households to stay connected to daily essentials such as telehealth, distance learning and work from home.
The Affordable Connectivity Program was created in November when Congress passed the Infrastructure Act, which provides $14 billion to modify, extend and replace the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program created earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic.
Households fully enrolled in emergency program as of Dec. 31 continue to receive their current monthly benefit until March 1. The Federal Communications Commission is discussing steps emergency participants may need to take to stay enrolled after that date.
Breezeline says it will update customers with the latest guidance as it becomes available.
Affordable Connectivity Program enrollment is now open. Households may apply and determine their eligibility for the program by visiting acpbenefit.org. Once household eligibility has been confirmed, households may enroll in the program at atlanticbb.com/acp.
All customers that meet financial eligibility requirements may choose the Breezeline Internet package that best fits their household needs. Breezeline will apply the Affordable Connectivity Program discount as a monthly credit against the cost of the broadband service.
“As coronavirus continues to surge, connectivity is more critical than ever,” said Heather McCallion of Breezeline. “Our support of the Affordable Connectivity Program will ensure households facing financial hardships will have access to a reliable internet connection now and in the future.”
The Affordable Connectivity Program is limited to one discount per serviceable household. Eligibility is determined through the National Lifeline Accountability Database, which can be accessed at acpbenefit.org. For additional information, see https://www.fcc.gov/affordable-connectivity-program
