Ebenezer UMC
Drive-through treats will be handed out beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 30) at Ebenezer United Methodist Church on Sunrise Summit.
Just roll down the window and your bag of treats will be handed to you.
CB Library and River House
It’s Halloween Fun Day and Costume Party from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 30) at The River House and Capon Bridge Public Library.
Meet at The River House at 10:30 to parade down the street to the library for spooky story time. Then return to The River House from 11 to 3 for an afternoon of silly games and creepy crawly crafts.
House of the Setting Sun
The House of the Setting Sun is barreling toward a wrap on another season of screams.
The big haunted house, barn and trail in Green Spring — called the “Wendell Manor Hotel” this year — is open from 7:30 to 11 p.m. this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-31.
Tickets cost $15 for the main treatment — and $5 more will give you a chance to get out of the Bloody Stump Saloon Escape Room.
Shaffer Funeral Home
It’s trunk-or-treat at Shaffer Funeral Home, 230 E. Main St., Romney on Saturday (Oct. 30) from 6 p.m. until the candy runs out.
Reserve a parking place to hand out your candy by calling 304-822-3511. A trunk-or-treat trophy will go to the best decorated vehicle.
Trick, train or trot
The Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center has a Halloween 5K run (and a few more fun components) set for Friday and Saturday (Oct. 29-30).
Costumes are encouraged.
The run starts and ends at the Wellness Center (for the outdoors version) or entirely inside the center. Registration is $15 for adults or $10 for kids. Pre-registration is required by Thursday (Oct. 28).
Kids will have 3 chances to carve pumpkins and enjoy Halloween treats over the 2 days — 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, and again 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for guests.
In addition, several opportunities for training, massage and workouts are on tap both days.
Proceeds benefit United Way.
Post 137 adult party
Halloween will rock Capon Bridge American Legion Post 137 from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 30.
Costumes are encouraged and DJ-Franchie has the music.
The post is located at 484 Cold Stream Road. The public, age 21 or older, is invited.
Living Waters
It’s truck-or-treat at Living Waters of Capon Bridge from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Fill up your treat bags in the parking lot in front of their building at 155 Capon School St. To hand out treats at the event, email livingwaterscaponbridge@gmail.com.o
