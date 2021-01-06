Picking up a few things at the store often involves a 30-mile round trip to Wardensville. It’s a pretty little town with the usual dollar store, gas station and grocery store.
Recently, the town began experiencing a revival and added a farm market to the list of successful businesses. Sometimes we don’t want to travel all the way to Winchester for a few items, so we choose Wardensville instead. Such was the case last week.
After a pleasant drive up the road, we quickly paid for our “essentials” and headed back to the car. There it was — a full moon on the horizon. I knew I would be stopping on the way home to shoot a couple of photos.
I decided Whipple Truss Bridge would be the perfect spot. Originally built in 1874, it was reconstructed in 1938 and today allows foot traffic only. It is West Virginia’s oldest remaining example of the Whipple Truss structure.
When originally constructed, it replaced a wooden covered bridge that had been destroyed during the Civil War.
I was entertaining the possibilities when suddenly a big black bear appeared on the right side of the road. I swerved, barely missing him, while continuing to drive toward the bridge. I can’t say I have ever been that close to a bear’s face.
The next surprise came when 2 does and a fawn darted across the road. I stopped the car and watched as they continued on their way.
Riding to the store Is often full of surprises and this evening was no exception. The joy of living in the country continues to inspire me as I go about my daily life here in West Virginia.
