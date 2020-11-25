Local stores gear up for Small Business Saturday
Saturday is Small Business Saturday. With Tractor Supply being about the only big box retailer in Hampshire County, small businesses are front and center.
“Small businesses built this country,” said Josh Arnold, owner of Lost Mountain BBQ Company in Romney, who will be opening a 2nd store in Cumberland soon. “The entrepreneurial spirit, the desire to be in charge of your destiny, to provide for your family without having some corporate overlord dictate when or how much you can attain, that spirit lives in all small business owners.”
Hampshire County is home to many small businesses with that spirit, like Anderson’s Corner and Dillon’s Country Treasures in Romney, who are pillars of the community and doing their best to adapt to this new normal.
Teresa Dillon, owner of Dillon’s Country Treasures and the Southern Charm Boutique, explained that with sales, drawings and more, her stores “roll out the red carpet” for Small Business Saturday.
“It's a big deal to welcome in local customers and also people from out of town. It's a special event,” she added.
Dillon’s stores were closed for 47 days after the pandemic surged in March, and Dillon said she noticed that more shoppers in her store now acknowledge the fact that small, local stores and restaurants are having a tougher time and are committed to shopping local.
This Saturday, Anderson’s Corner is holding a book signing with Romney author and musician Elizabeth Podsiadlo, who recently added “Sonoma’s Gold” as the 3rd book in her culinary ghost mystery series, as well as a wine tasting and a sampling of some of the recipes detailed in the novel.
“We also have storewide sales, we’ve already started our Black Friday sales,” explained Patty Anderson, owner of the Romney mainstay. “All the jewelry is 30 to 50 percent off. You should see what we do when there isn’t a pandemic.”
Ed Morgan with Quicken Farm in Shanks said their sale for the weekend is 10 percent off of everything, and they want to have a little fun with it.
“We like to do trivia questions to get a chance to win a prize, from a free pound of sausage to a whole order, free, and hopefully some laughs,” Morgan said.
The Farmer’s Daughter in Capon Bridge reopened Tuesday with limited staff amid COVID-19 concerns, and Kate Pacelli said they’re thankful to be open Saturday.
“We support a lot of local artists and small makers,” she said. “Shopping here will support small local and regional makers like Wild Nettle Apothecary, In a Jam, Logan Schmitt, Rosemary Haislett, Spring Gap Mountain Creamery, La Vache Microcreamery…just to name a few!”
Anderson explained that these days, many shoppers are wary of in-person purchasing due to health risks associated with the virus, but her store is practicing the utmost caution.
“Coming into our shop, we are extremely careful. We keep our doors locked, we offer a mask and hand sanitizer to everyone who enters,” she said. “We are extremely careful with sanitizing and making things safe for our community.”
That’s the key word: community. Small businesses like Anderson’s Corner have a huge role as being the face, the voice and, in many instances, the hands of the community.
“We get to everyone that walks in the door,” Anderson said. “For every nonprofit that needs help, we are there to help. We try so hard to give back to the community and we appreciate people thinking of us for their holiday needs.”
Arnold added that the importance of small businesses is more than just supply and demand.
“In small communities like ours, we are the ones who predominantly support our youth, our community projects and radiate the goodwill of mankind,” he commented. “You have a choice of where to spend your money, and it may cost a little more to do so, but every dollar you spend locally reciprocates through our microcosm of an economy and yields far higher return than sending that dollar up a corporate ladder.”
In adapting to the craziness of pandemic life, stores like Anderson’s Corner are offering curbside service and have since March, an option for folks who might not feel safe walking into a store.
Dillon added that her businesses would not be as successful in the local community without her staff.
“I have the best group of employees and staff,” she said proudly. “We’re just doing whatever it takes to take care of the customer.”
There are over 30 million small businesses across the United States, and according to the Small Business Administration in 2019, this accounts for 99.9 percent of all businesses in the nation.
Small businesses were hit hard in March when COVID-19 numbers started spiking, and many of them closed their doors and won’t open them again. Statistics taken from Facebook this summer show that 31 percent of small businesses in the nation are currently not operational.
