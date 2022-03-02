1
CHARLESTON — Applications for the open seat on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals are being accepted online for the next few weeks.
Former Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins resigned earlier this month to return to private law practice. A judicial commission is responsible for reviewing applications and recommending candidates to replace Jenkins until an election can be held.
The judicial commission consists of eight members appointed by the governor for six-year terms. Members must include four attorneys, according to state law.
Applications will be open until March 14, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Interviews will be held on March 28.
After the application deadline, the governor’s office will publish a list of all applicants. This is the 1st time applications are being accepted electronically, according to the governor’s office. Applications and letters of recommendation must be submitted by email to JVAC at wv.gov.
Former fire
chief charged with
embezzlement
2
CHARLESTON — A former West Virginia volunteer fire chief is accused of embezzling nearly $100,000 from the department, according to court documents.
Thomas Tucker, 43, was charged last week with embezzling the funds from the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department, news outlets reported, citing a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
Tucker, who was in charge of the station’s credit cards for more than 10 years, is accused of spending more than $99,000 in fire department funds on personal items including truck repairs, groceries, liquor and fuel, the complaint said.
An investigation began when the West Virginia Auditor’s Office announced it would conduct an audit of the agency’s expenses, news outlets reported. Tucker resigned shortly afterward.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Tucker has an attorney. His preliminary hearing was set for March 8.
Glenville State makes change from college to university
3
GLENVILLE — A public college in central West Virginia is now a university.
Both chambers of the West Virginia Legislature unanimously voted Tuesday to approve Glenville State’s university designation, effective immediately.
Glenville State College was founded in 1872 in Glenville to provide instruction and practice for school teachers. It grew into a full four-year college by 1931.
After the vote, Glenville State President Dr. Mark A. Manchin said the transition to university status marks another “significant milestone in the trajectory’’ of the institution of 1,500 students.
“In the fall our students will be able to enroll in Master’s-level courses in education and, by this time next year, we hope to have six graduate courses,’’ he said in a press release. “That is of course in addition to our existing undergraduate programs.’’
