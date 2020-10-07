CHARLESTON — Two firms from Hampshire County missed out, but 1 from Fort Ashby is on the list of 10 medical cannabis growers the state approved Friday.
Curative Growth and GreenSmith LLC were among 34 companies who lost out in the opening round of licenses authorized by the Office of Medical Cannabis, the agency put in place to oversee the law the Legislature authorized in 2017.
Winning 1 of the 10 coveted growing licenses is Mountaineer Integrated Care, which will locate in the business park in Fort Ashby.
Curative Growth and GreenSmith still have applications to both process the marijuana and dispense it. Ten licenses will be given for processing and 100 for dispensaries. The state has 199 applicants for dispensaries and 41 for processing. One firm has applied to be a lab.
Curative Growth would process the cannabis in Capon Bridge and dispense it in Springfield. GreenSmith wants to set up shop in Augusta.
“I’m extremely disappointed, but not surprised,” said Eileen Johnson, executive director of the Hampshire County Development Authority. She has been working with Curative Growth since 2018 and GreenSmith this year during the much-delayed and often convoluted application process.
The 2017 law authorized medical marijuana to be available July 1, 2019. Efforts to set up both medical and financial regulations have pushed back the start.
The state says it plans to issue patient cards next year.
“We want to have a functioning industry in which patients can visit a dispensary and obtain product in late Spring ’21,” OMC Director Jason Frame said. “We’ll start registering patients in the early spring.”
Two companies in the Eastern Panhandle — Columbia Care WV in Berkeley County and Harvest Care Medical in Jefferson County — also received growing licenses. The other 7 are in Kanawha, Raleigh (2), Upshur (also 2), Roane and Mason counties.
Applications for the 3 different licenses — growing, processing and dispensing — have come in from 54 of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Only Mercer County has stayed out of the process.
“I’m proud that the leadership in Hampshire County from the Development Authority, County Commission, Health Department and community saw Hampshire as a perfect fit for medical cannabis growing and processing,” Johnson said, “and that such an emerging industry would be economically significant if not transformative for this rural and economically distressed county.”
