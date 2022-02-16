KEYSER — Hampshire County’s prosecutor will head the massive, mostly misdemeanor case against 8 people accused in Mineral County of hunting violations.
Rebecca Miller was named last week as special prosecutor for charges in Hampshire and Mineral counties. Grant County attorney Bradley Goldizen will prosecute offenses alleged there.
Mineral County Prosecutor Cody Pancake was recused because of his office’s relationship with the Mineral County Sheriff’s. Two defendants are former Mineral County deputies who only resigned after investigation into the charges began.
Miller had no comment on the assignment.
Former deputies Dalton Dolly and Tyler Biggs, his father, Allegany County EMS Chief Christopher Biggs, Colton Broadwater, Ivy Rodehaver, Robert Horner Sr., Robert “Beau” Horner Jr. and Gregory Broadwater were charged last month with counts of spotlighting, shooting from vehicles, taking deer out of season and not reporting kills.
At least 27 antlered deer, many of them trophy bucks, were taken, mostly in Mineral County, but also neighboring Grant and Hampshire between September and December, said the Natural Resource Police, who put the cases together.
Only 1 of the 223 charges appears to involve Hampshire County.
Tyler Biggs told officers a large set of antlers was from a buck taken near Junction.
Christopher Biggs is charged with the only 2 felonies, 1 count each of felony forgery and felony conspiracy in poaching-related offenses.
Colton Broadwater, 24, faces the most counts, 91 in total. He was charged with 2 counts of failure to register deer, 11 counts of spotlighting, 14 counts of illegal wildlife possession, 8 counts of conspiracy, 9 counts of hunting in closed season, 10 counts of hunting from vehicle, 11 counts of nighttime hunting, 5 counts of loaded firearm in vehicle, 1 count of uncased firearm in vehicle, 5 counts of trespassing, 9 counts of exceeding yearly deer limit and 1 count of receiving or transferring stolen property.
