Work on the railroad overpass in Springfield should be concluded by the end of the month, the State Rail Authority says.
Director Cindy Butler said a closeout meeting is scheduled on June 22 and work “should be done” by that week.
The work on the South Branch Valley Line has reduced traffic under the rail bridge to 1 lane at a time since early February.
Butler said the railroad will be shut down there from late this afternoon (June 9) through next Monday (June 14) as crews work around the clock on the track.
* * *
An electrical fire at Capon Bridge Middle School brought crews from 6 departments Monday afternoon.
School officials said the fire started after 1:30 p.m. when water flow from a bathroom got into an electrical outlet. No estimate of damages was available yet.
Crews from Capon Bridge, Capon Springs, Slanesville, Augusta and 2 companies in Frederick County, Va., responded to the 911 call.
Only essential workers were in the building. Students’ last day was last Thursday and teachers’ last day was Friday.
* * *
The swift-water rescue squad that the Romney and Springfield Valley fire companies jointly operate was called out around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.
The missing person was located by Levels firefighters off Campbell Road about a half hour later.
* * *
West Virginia’s average gas price fell a half a cent last week, averaging $2.98 a gallon Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations in the state.
The average is 11.2 cents higher than a month ago and $1.02 higher than a year ago.
The national average rose 0.6 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.04 Sunday. The national average is up 8.4 cents from a month ago and $1.02 from a year ago.
