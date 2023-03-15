ROMNEY — The annual Hampshire County Spring Fine Art show saw variations of quirky, curious and quality displays at the Hampshire County Library last Friday.
Ibi Hinrichs, the Hampshire County Arts Council’s visual arts coordinator, noted that Friday night’s reception was probably the “biggest” turnout yet.
The reception began with all artists introducing themselves, explaining their pieces, and their source of inspiration.
Artist Tracey Grassi won the People’s Choice award with her “Cottagecore Fantasy” sculpture of a mushroom home. Grassi explained that her source of inspiration was found on YouTube, a 10-minute time-lapse of a fairytale-like sculpture when her place of employment lost power.
“It did not take 10 minutes to make,” Grassi laughed.
“Those are my knives right there; I hit metal with a hammer,” another artist said of his fine, hand-made knives.
The reception was filled with laughter, mingling and snacking.
Georgetta Hughes from Romney won first place for her painting, “Marion’s Window.” Romney resident Marion Mich, who commissioned the painting, joined her at the reception.
This year’s judge, Sarah Gallahan, a Winchester-based muralist and artist, could not attend. However, a video explaining her choices is available on YouTube link youtube.com/watch?v=CxhljmkQyTc, or by looking at the Hampshire County Arts Council Facebook page.
Head to the upstairs section of the Hampshire County Public Library to witness the inspiring art. The installment will be available until March 25 for those who wish to purchase and support local art.
Better yet, the Arts Council urges, become involved: pick up a brush, yarn or camera to express emotion, thought or feeling.
To learn more about the county’s art council, visit hampshirearts.org. Visit the Review’s page to view more photos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.