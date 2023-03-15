Hughes

Former Romney resident Georgetta Hughes won best-in-show first place her “Marion’s Window” paiting.

ROMNEY — The annual Hampshire County Spring Fine Art show saw variations of quirky, curious and quality displays at the Hampshire County Library last Friday.

Ibi Hinrichs, the Hampshire County Arts Council’s visual arts coordinator, noted that Friday night’s reception was probably the “biggest” turnout yet.

Screen Shot 2023-03-15 at 10.18.38 AM.png

Tracy Grassi won the best-in-show People’s Choice Award.
IMG_9310.JPG

Folks were gave a lot of thought to their "Peoeple's Choice Award" nomination.
Screen Shot 2023-03-15 at 10.17.35 AM.png

Aren Hobbie won an honorable mention.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.