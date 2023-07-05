ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Commission OK’d an almost 400-acre property near Jersey Mountain Road to go toward the county Farmland Protection Board last week.
The property, owned by Belmont Holdings, is a 396-acre piece of land along JR Rannells Road near Jersey Mountain. It adjoins an 825-acre easement the Farmland Protection Board currently holds in that location, said director Alison Jewell.
Jewell added that the board has closed on two easements in the last month, one in May and one in early June, and as a whole, the county has over 5,000 acres of farmland protected by the entity.
“It seems that everyone who has contacted me over 50 (years old) doesn't want too much going on here,” said Commissioner Dave Cannon at their meeting last Tuesday, adding that younger folks seem to want the county more built up.
“As commissioners, that’s almost our only power, to protect our rural way of life,” Cannon continued. “I definitely don’t want this becoming Moorefield…I’ll always be for farmland protection.”
Jewell said that right now, there’s a “good bit” of interest in the program, and Commissioner Bob Hott emphasized that there’s a lot to the farmland protection process that the public doesn't know about.
“It’s a very slow process…it takes a while; if they get federal or state funding, it also takes a lot of time,” Hott said. “We might well get all the way to closing and find a glitch on the survey that we thought was right, and turns out it’s wrong. There’s a lot more than the public sees…I think we have done exceptionally well.”
Also at last week’s meeting:
• The Commission approved the memorandum of understanding between the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, the school board and the Commission regarding a PRO officer at Hampshire High and both middle schools.
“It’s sad we’re in this situation, isn’t it,” said Cannon, but added that the amount of security at the schools in Hampshire is likely to be a deterrent when it comes to the possibility of a tragedy like a shooting.
• Commission President Brian Eglinger read a letter of appreciation from the Capon Bridge Public Library expressing gratitude for the $15,000 the trio approved toward replacing the building’s roof.
• The Commission approved the amended bylaws for the Hampshire County Historic Landmarks Commission.
• The Hampshire County Recycling Committee presented their 2024 REAP grant application for approval, highlighting the key points and needs as far as expanding the program goes. Details on this can be found elsewhere in the Review.
• The Commission voted to allocate the revolving loan fund amount of $250,000 out of their certificate of deposit to be replenished to the Hampshire County Development Authority (HCDA).
• Cannon suggested the Commission send a letter to the Capon Bridge town council to encourage the appointment of a representative to attend HCDA meetings.
They’ll be sending a letter urging the Town of Capon Bridge to submit three names as potential representatives.
• Eglinger read an update on broadband expansion in Hampshire County. Details on this can be found elsewhere in the Review.
