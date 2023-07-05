ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Commission OK’d an almost 400-acre property near Jersey Mountain Road to go toward the county Farmland Protection Board last week.

The property, owned by Belmont Holdings, is a 396-acre piece of land along JR Rannells Road near Jersey Mountain. It adjoins an 825-acre easement the Farmland Protection Board currently holds in that location, said director Alison Jewell.

