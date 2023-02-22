ROMNEY — Last Tuesday’s County Commission meeting saw a little of this and a little of that, including approved grant requests and the kickoff of their livestreamed meetings.
The Commission is now livestreaming their meetings, president Brian Eglinger said. There are two cameras in the room, one located behind the trio of commissioners and one to their right.
“It’s our effort as a Commission to make our meetings even more public than they are required to be,” he said.
The meetings can be accessed live or after-the-fact on the Hampshire County Commission Facebook page, as well as their YouTube channel.
Representatives from the Hampshire County Development Authority appeared in front of the Commission too, updating them about the organization’s website upgrades and presenting a handful of videos highlighting businesses in Romney, Capon Bridge and the county as a whole.
“This is the first time you guys have done anything like this,” commented Commissioner Bob Hott.
The HCDA website is being revamped, redesigned and revealed next month.
The group also asked for the Commission’s support by way of two $10,000 grants – both for feasibility studies, but one for a railroad extension to the Romney industrial park, and the other for childcare research.
HCDA board member Rebecca Hott emphasized that the grants are just to assess the needs and determine the actual feasibility of solutions.
Hampshire County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau director Tina Ladd also requested funds from the Commission last Tuesday – the same amount that was requested last year for general funding, $30,000.
“The last two years, you’ve given us additional funding,” Ladd said. “We’re on the right path and growing every year.”
Last year, the Commission granted the HCCVB their $30,000 request, and the year before, it was $26,000, Ladd said.
The trio of commissioners said they’d discuss the funding request when reviewing their budget in March.
Capon Bridge’s Logan Mantz also appeared at the Valentine’s Day meeting as a new member of the Founders Day committee, with their annual funding request.
“When I reviewed survey data from last year, what I was particularly impressed with…was a ton of Hampshire County residents participated in this event,” Mantz said, calling the festival “a cool, family-focused event.”
Upon the review of the budget in March, the Commission said they’d consider the continued support for the Capon Bridge festival.
Mantz also gave an update about the School Street project in Capon Bridge, which is wrapping up phase two (the installment of a median after the replacement of stormwater lines past the old Capon Bridge Middle School).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.