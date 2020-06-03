A Hampshire County church is now considered an epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak — even though it followed all the guidelines for the one Sunday its doors were open for worship.
Nine people who attended Capon Chapel Church of the Brethren near Levels on Mother’s Day have been diagnosed with the virus. A couple more congregation members have since contracted the disease.
“They followed the guidelines,” said Mark Jones, one of the interim team leading the denomination’s West Marva District, “no bulletins; they didn’t pass the collection plate; windows were opened. Everything was observed.”
That included leaving empty pews between family groups and Pastor Chris Leatherman telling worshipers to go right to their cars after the service.
“We dismissed back row first, like at a wedding,” Leatherman said.
Two days later, a worshiper who arrived late and sat in back started exhibiting symptoms. A family that sat in front had members test positive.
Leatherman said his family was in the pew closest to the latecomer, but is uninfected. On Monday, he and his wife both had COVID-19 tests come back negative.
“The first person said he certainly got it at work previously to the 10th,” Leatherman said. The woman up front told him she believed she contracted the virus in Winchester.
Mother’s Day was the 1st and last service at the church for a while, said Leatherman, who has a 2nd career as a sheriff’s deputy in Mineral County.
“I want every member of the church at least 14 days clear before we do anything and then we’ll probably go to outside services just to be safe,” he said.
Jones said he thought Capon Chapel leaders acted responsibly in opening the church for worship on the 1st date allowed under guidelines from Gov. Jim Justice.
“I’m not convinced that it has anything to do with the church, other than we have people that are members,” he said.
The Church of the Brethren leaves much decision-making at the level of individual congregations.
“The district issues guidelines and has a polity that the churches agree to be compliant with,” he explained. “Our congregations are very responsible.”
The district’s guidelines mirrored the state’s and the Centers for Disease Control, he said.
Jones’s frustration is designating Capon Chapel a hotspot.
“I think that’s an error,” he said. “It’s done damage.”
Church members are being shunned by others in the community, he said.
“When an authority such as the state health department points at the church, some people are going to jump to the conclusion that the church caused the problem,” he said. o
