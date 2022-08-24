ROMNEY — Progress on the demolition of the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital building and plans for property transfers and upgrades in facilities at the county’s two business parks were reviewed at a Hampshire County Development Authority board meeting on Aug. 17.
HCDA Executive Director Eileen Johnson reported the state has received the documentation necessary for the release of Community Development Block Grants that will fund the demolition of the old hospital building.
Once the building is demolished, the HCDA will turn the site over to the Board of Education for construction of the West Elementary School, receiving the BOE’s School Street properties in return.
Johnson hopes to see the CBDG funds released in September, and contractors invited to bid on the contract in October. She said 4 or 5 contractors have indicated interest.
By November the HCDA could be ready to award the contract. Johnson said the goal is to finish in early spring - hoping for early March, weather permitting.
The BOE is supposed to prepare its School Street site before turning it over to the HCDA, including demolishing the Central Office building. However, Johnson expressed interest in using the building rather than demolishing it and has asked school superintendent Jeff Pancione if the HCDA Marketing Committee could do a walk-through to evaluate possible use.
The Romney Business Park is “flat out of space,” Johnson said, and the Central Office building could provide badly needed space for the HCDA, while saving the BOE the cost of demolition. The HCDA has 3 businesses interested in their business incubator, but no space for them, and the Central Office building could be used for this or as a multi-tenant building.
Property sales promising to bring a restaurant to the Romney Business Park and a shrimp farm to Capon Bridge are moving forward, though Johnson cautioned “legal teams are involved.” Johnson reported.
The Hampshire County Special Services Center has indicated interest in Romney Business Park Lot #1, fronting on Route 28 to the left of the entrance road, as soon as boundaries removing the lot from the floodplain are approved by FEMA.
Special Services would use the restaurant as a training site for their developmentally disadvantaged clientele. Board discussion focused on setting a fair price for the lot.
A purchase agreement for 10 acres in the Capon Bridge Technology Park, with an option to purchase an additional 5, is being negotiated with Aquabanq for a planned shrimp farm, with the HCDA’s price contingent on Aquabanq also locating its processing plant in the park — a move that would increase their Capon Bridge workforce from about 30 to 50 full-time employees.
Improvements are being made in both parks, with the sewer lines transporting waste from the Capon Bridge Technology Park to be processed by Capon Bridge’s town wastewater plant expected to be substantially completed in September and fully complete in October.
In the Romney Business Park, air conditioning is being added to the business incubator, with Gina’s Soft Cloths sharing the costs, since at present the building becomes too hot for their employees to work after 1 p.m. The RBP parking lot is also being repaired and enlarged to accommodate increased traffic.
In other business, county health department director Tamitha Wilkins announced changes in Covid guidelines, reducing quarantine time for people testing positive to 5 days, after which another test is administered — though if the results are still positive, “it’s back to square one” with another 5-day quarantine.
People who are exposed to Covid no longer have to quarantine, but are asked to wear a mask for 10 days and get tested for Covid on day 5.
The testing area for free Covid tests has moved from the hospital to the vacant lot at the entrance corner of Ridge Loop Road and Sunrise Blvd, behind the Hampshire Square Shopping Center on Sunrise Summit. Free Covid testing will be offered from 9:00am-3:00pm on Fridays only.
Wilkins said the health department is still seeing about 65 Covid cases a week. Free vaccines are available for West Virginians aged 5 and over — call the health department at 304-496-9640 for an appointment.
So far the health department has distributed 1,150 test kits to the community, and Wilkins reported receiving another large shipment of test kits recently.
HCDA Marketing Committee Chair Rebecca Hott reported that Region 8 Marketing Coordinator Morgan Sites has made some suggestions for improving the HCDA website, but said it is already the best such website in our region.
