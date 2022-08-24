ROMNEY — Progress on the demolition of the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital building and plans for property transfers and upgrades in facilities at the county’s two business parks were reviewed at a Hampshire County Development Authority board meeting on Aug. 17.

HCDA Executive Director Eileen Johnson reported the state has received the documentation necessary for the release of Community Development Block Grants that will fund the demolition of the old hospital building.

