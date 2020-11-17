Review Staff
Hampshire County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a woman her family hasn’t seen in 5 weeks along with the man she said she was moving to Kirby with.
Kristie Marie Plumley, 39, last spoke with her family on Oct. 13 when she told them she was moving to Kirby to live with her boyfriend, 35-year-old Daniel Lum Wright.
Plumley’s family notified the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday with their concern and deputies have been unable in several attempts to make contact with either Plumley or Wright at his home on Buck Skin Road in Kirby.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of either person, call the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office at 304-822-3894. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the sheriff’s office website at www.hampshirecountysheriffwv.com.
Plumley, a Strasburg, Va., native, stands 5-foot-2 and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Deputies have entered Plumley into the NCIC database as a missing person.
