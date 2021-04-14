One will replace the roof on the historic barn the town took possession of from the state last fall and the other will make Depot Valley Park more user friendly.
Both grants were approved by the Town Council at Monday night’s monthly meeting on 4-0 votes. Councilmen Derek Shreve and John Duncan were absent.
The barn grant is for $98,200. The big red barn on Depot Street currently has 8 heavy duty tarps covering holes in the roof, a stopgap measure funded by donations after the town gained control of it in October.
The barn was constructed for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind back in 1929 — a state-of-the-art dairy barn, added to what was then a 140-acre farm for the school.
The park grant would be $75,000 to provide parking, an entrance and shelter. The town has been using money from REMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to rebuild a bridge and repair walking trails damaged by the record rainfall of 2018.
The town is also applying for a $500 grant from the Hampshire County Community Foundation for plantings in the park.
In other business:
The Council approved a resolution 3-1 to allow 3-minute public comments at the beginning of meetings. Duncan Hott voted no after asking why the comments couldn’t be 5 minutes long like those by people who get on the agenda to address the council.
Hott opposed a second motion to hire M.R. Lawncare to mow town property as needed temporarily.
The town maintenance department’s riding lawn mower broke down last year and Romney is waiting on a replacement being paid for by a rural development grant.
In the meantime, Mayor Beverly Keadle said, the riding mower the wastewater plant uses can’t handle all the town properties.
The Rev. Roy Knight was made the 5th member of the town’s Building Commission, to serve a term that ends in 2024.
The annual fair housing act was renewed.
Romney will advertise for a design consultant for a project to replace the sidewalks on both sides of High Street from Main to Armstrong under a state grant.
Mayor Keadle was authorized as recorder pro tem to sign some documents she handled during the absence of Recorder Richard Shanholtzer.
