Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Tourism, and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History invite all all West Virginia students in grades K-12 to participate in the 2023 Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition.
The deadline for submissions is Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Only 1 entry may be submitted per student.
The exhibition, designed to showcase student creativity and the arts in the Mountain State, is a call for one-of-a-kind postcard designs illustrating your favorite West Virginia park (city, county or state).
Selected postcard artwork will later be used by the Department of Tourism to personally invite travelers to Almost Heaven.
The awards for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place will be given in 3 categories: elementary school, middle school and high school. Winners will receive Blick Art Materials gift cards in the amounts of $100, $50 and $25.
Submitted artwork must be within standard postcard size – 5 inches wide by 3-1/2 inches in height, or 6 inches wide by 4-1/4 inches in height, with a maximum of 11 inches wide and 6 inches in height, and weigh no more than 3 pounds. Accepted mediums are painting, printmaking, digital art, drawing, photography and mixed media, and all submitted artwork must include a submission form.
To download and print a submission form, contact Laiken Blankenship, WVDACH exhibits coordinator, at either 304-558-0220 or by email at Laiken.J.Blankenship@wv.gov.
Once the artwork and submission form are completed, they should be mailed to:
WVDACH, Attn: Laiken Blankenship
And that’s not all – an exhibition of all selected entries will be on display at the State Capitol in Charleston beginning Jan. 11.
