Donations to bring hope, funds to cancer-fighting mission
CAPON BRIDGE — Relay for Life surges back to life for yet another year in Hampshire County, culminating in their annual yard party scheduled for Saturday, June 17.
As always, the event has one chief goal: to raise funds to fight against cancer.
“Cancer affects the lives of so many people close to us,” said Tracey Withrow, who works with her mom Patty Wygal to organize the event. “Our community will come together to fight back against cancer through the American Cancer Society Relay for Life movement, a fundraising event to support groundbreaking cancer research and support services.”
The event, which will run from 3 p.m. until 7, will once again be held at the Capon Bridge fire hall grounds, and will keep attendees busy from start to finish with a bounce house and kids activities, live music and a car show.
This year’s Relay will also feature delicious homemade food, a pie contest, a cake walk, a silent auction and all of the events that make Relay an emotional, loving event, such as cancer caregiver, survivor and loss recognition.
“The American Cancer Society has impacted my life. My mom was a part of a trial cancer drug study that helped her beat her first diagnosis of breast cancer,” Tracey said. “Many people still use Tamoxifen today. The ACS was involved in funding the research and use of this drug.”
From 1991 to 2019, there has been a 32 percent decline in cancer mortality. The ACS is the leading cancer-fighting organization that has a vision to end the disease – for everyone.
“It has been exciting to see cancer deaths decrease and new treatments and services emerge,” Tracey said. “Anyone, like myself, that has had a mammogram has been impacted by donations and resources of the ACS.”
The organization has been on the forefront of immunotherapy research and trials, and Tracey added that her family has used the support and information hotline services the ACS offers multiple times to learn about the latest treatments for their friends and families.
The Hampshire County Relay for Life organization is again teaming up with the Full Throttle Car Club, who is hosting the car show during the event. Tracey and Brian Withrow, Laurence McKenna and Cross N Styles will all be headlining as musical acts as well.
There will be ceremonies held throughout the afternoon and evening to recognize survivors, caregivers and those lost to the disease.
Tracey said she was inspired to join the Relay cause by her mom, Patty, and her aunt, Susan Grady, who passed away in 2021.
There are a few upcoming Relay team fundraisers; the Bloomery Blooms team will hold a “food carnival” at Omps Grocery at 8 a.m. on May 6, and on May 12, the Bank of Romney team is having a bake sale at their Augusta branch.
On May 13, the Slanesville Ruritan team will hold a community breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m.
To follow the event’s updates and fundraisers, visit the Hampshire County WV Relay for Life Facebook page or relayforlife.org/hampshirewv.
“Dollars raised at the event help the ACS save lives by supporting education and prevention efforts, funding cancer research, and providing free information and services for people with cancer who need them,” Tracey added. “ Attending the event presents a great opportunity to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, take action to finish the fight once and for all, and to spend time together as a community.”
