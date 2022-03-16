PETERSBURG — The parent company of Capon Valley Bank saw 2021 earnings rise nearly 50% from 2020.
Highlands Bankshares Inc. last week announced 2021 earnings of $4.94 million, up from $3.34 million in 2020.
On March 4, shareholders received a 45-cent-a-share dividend for the year.
Highlands, which also operates the Grant County Bank, reported assets of $518.4 million, up $42 million from 2020.
The 2 banks operate 12 branches in West Virginia and Virginia. Highlands also offer credit insurance through its wholly owned subsidiary, HBI Life Insurance Company.
