A sudden surge in Covid-19 cases has pushed Hampshire County past an unwanted milestone.
As of Tuesday morning, 2,001 Hampshire County residents have tested positive for the virus — 1 in every 8 people here.
The uptick mirrors the state, which saw cases increase 350% from early July to this Monday, going from 882 on July 9 to 4,010.
“As we get back to school, football games, state fairs — all that stuff — do you not think that this thing is not going to rear its ugly head even more so than it is now?” Gov. Jim Justice said Monday.
Justice continued to push for more people to be vaccinated.
“You’re taking one hell of a risk if you’re not vaccinated,” he said.
About 57% of state residents ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated, while about 69% have received one dose.
Hampshire County lags well behind the state average. As of Tuesday, 37.5% had received their 1st dose of vaccine and 40.9% were fully vaccinated.
On Monday the County Health Department reported 19 new cases in the last week, with 13 of them active. That comes less than a month after Hampshire went a full week without any new cases for the 1st time since the pandemic began.
The outbreak put the county into Gold status on the state’s 5-color tracking map. The infection rate here is 10.65 cases per 100,000 population.
The positivity rate — the percentage of total tests that indicate the virus — is worse, in the orange status range of 7.20%.
Some 234 county residents were tested for the virus in the week ending Tuesday.
Over the course of the pandemic, 26,584 Covid-19 tests have been administered to Hampshire County residents, meaning some of the 23,175 people who live here have been tested more than once.
The county’s death toll from the virus remains at 37 since the pandemic hit in March a year ago.
Both the state and Hampshire County appear to be avoiding the Delta variant that has struck so many parts of the country.
Total cases of the Delta variant statewide remained steady at 129 Monday, but the number of people hospitalized from the virus Friday, the latest day available, was at 217, the most since late May. Hospitalizations during the coronavirus pandemic peaked at 818 on Jan. 5.
Hampshire County has had only 1 confirmed case of the Delta variant.
With the start of school approaching, Justice is saying he doesn’t want to reimpose a mandate for masks to be worn indoors.
State School Superintendent Clayton Burch said over the weekend that mask decisions will be left to the individual counties.
School starts here on Aug. 23. Classes begin Monday in Kanawha County, the state’s largest.
