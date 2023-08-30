Paving on McKee Hollow Road began this Monday, and work is expected to last a week.
Road work will occur between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day, and flaggers and a pilot truck will be present to direct traffic.
Drivers are encouraged to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone, using alternative routes if possible.
The exact schedule is weather-dependent.
* * *
All new students registering in Hampshire County schools will be screened in the areas of speech, language, hearing and vision.
The screening will be conducted in the child’s school and will be brief.
Students entering the school system for the first time – new preschool students and kindergarteners – will be screened. Screenings will also be completed if referred by a teacher or parent.
One grade level per school is a vision screening recommendation. Parents who don’t want their child screened should notify the school.
* * *
The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind community lauded alumnus Marlin Lane Rankin over the weekend as the Brannon Building auditorium was named in his honor.
Artist Nancy Judd also recreated Rankin’s likeness for the event, while the school choir sung the school song.
The event was recorded with video by Ken Caldwell, and the video will be available this week on the Review’s website under “Multimedia.”
* * *
Average gas prices in West Virginia have fallen 3.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 per gallon today, according to this week’s GasBuddy survey.
Prices here are 14.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are 12.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
