SLANESVILLE — 10 people were arrested and “a large quantity” of what appears to be heroin was confiscated in a raid here Thursday night.
Hampshire County Sheriff’s deputies, West Virginia State Police and Romney Police converged on a house on Fraction Drive, about a mile and a half north of Route 29 off Critton Owl Hollow Road.
Authorities had been alerted to the presence of a wanted man there, Ceferino Delgado, 34, who had outstanding warrants for malicious wounding and burglary.
When officers arrived, they found several people standing outside who all took off running. Each was chased down and one was identified as Delgado.
Authorities secured enough information from the people they captured to obtain a search warrant that led to the drugs and several piece of drug paraphernalia.
Delgado, of Romney, was charged with fleeing, 3 counts of conspiracy and refusal to fingerprint in addition to the outstanding malicious wounding and burglary charges.
Gabrielle Ann Collins, 29, of Paw Paw was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and being a fugitive from justice.
Gary Thomas Gray Jr., 24, of Essex, Md., was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fleeing and conspiracy.
Briuna Jennell Clark, 19, of Baltimore was charged with conspiracy and fleeing.
Jessica Lee Lynch, 37, of Paw Paw was charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy
Five others were charged with conspiracy: Michael Nelson Keener Jr., 23, of Shanks; Daion Carlton Finch, 21, of Baltimore; Robbie Ray Whetzel, 37, of Charleston; Robert Bruce Stachow, 51, of Shanks; and Lily Ana Keener, 22, of Shanks.
As of Tuesday morning, Delgado, Collins, Keener and Lynch remained behind bars at Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta.
Delgado was arrested a year ago along with 2 others in Romney in a police raid that uncovered marijuana, heroin and methamphetamines.
He and Krystal Swisher were indicted in 2012 on charges they robbed Reed’s Pharmacy in Capon Bridge.
“We’ve known about him for a long time,” Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said.
Sions said the Fraction Drive residence has been a well-known drug house for many years with numerous arrests and overdoses.
“This was a well coordinated effort between agencies in effecting these arrests,” Sions said.
Hampshire County Sr. Deputy Sheriff Jacob Crites is the lead officer in the ongoing investigation.
