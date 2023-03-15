Appalachian dance series stomps into Capon Bridge
CAPON BRIDGE — Dakota Karper grew up attending square dances at the Appalachian String Band Music Festival in Clifftop.
It was a weeklong festival, and they’d have a three- or four-hour square dance every night.
“I would dance until my feet ached every night,” she said, “then fall asleep happy.”
That passion for the dance pushed her to apply in September for a “Central Appalachia Living Traditions” grant through Mid Atlantic Arts – she wanted to somehow bring the energy and heritage of the square dancing tradition to the forefront of her Capon Bridge community.
Her proposal? Create an ongoing series of square dances in Hampshire County to inspire a greater interest in traditional dance in the area.
In December, she found out she won the $7,530 grant.
“Square dancing has been something that I’ve wanted to make a regular part of our life and culture here in Hampshire County since the first time I learned to dance a square,” Karper said. “There have been occasional square dances to happen in the area over the years, but it never seemed to happen regularly enough to build up the steam needed to keep going.”
The first installment of the series is scheduled for this Saturday — a traditional square dance, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Capon Bridge Fire Hall, complete with a crash course lesson immediately beforehand, plus a caller giving instructions during the dance. All of the dances in the series will feature live music from local bands.
It’s going to be a “riotous” good time, Karper said.
“Benefits of square dancing extend beyond the pure fun it is to get out on the dance floor,” she said. “It can promote health for the entire community through physical activity, promote and preserve traditional dance forms that are a part of our cultural heritage, and also strengthen and create stronger bonds and relationships among community members.”
The grant will fund four dances in 2023, one each quarter. This weekend is the first, then June 3, Sept. 2 and Dec. 16.
Karper said she hopes that they’ll be able to raise enough funds through donations from participants this year that in 2024, dances would be able to continue, grant or no grant.
This fall was her first time applying for a grant, and she said she’s feeling bolstered by the application’s success and with one under her belt, hopes to be able to find further funding for more events like the dance series.
Karper is the face behind the Cat and the Fiddle music school in Capon Bridge, and is no stranger to preserving Appalachian traditions – especially the ones that have to do with music.
And the dance series? It’s just the beginning, she hopes.
“I would love to see…even more frequent square dances, workshops for flatfooting, and perhaps even some country honky-tonk nights,” she said. “In my mind, the sky’s the limit. This is just the beginning.”
Saturday’s square dance will feature music from Critton Hollow Stringband out of Paw Paw, with Janine Smith of Gaithersburg, Md., as the caller. Other bands on the schedule for this year are the Dargan Benders, Rachel Eddy and Friends, and Capon Bridge Jam Band.
All dances are “pay what you can,” Karper said, with a suggested donation of $7 to $15 per dancer. Ages 17 and younger get in for free, and no experience is necessary.
The concept of square dancing seems to be one that resonates with lots of community members, she remarked, so she’s predicting the series will be a successful addition.
“Nearly everyone I tell about these square dances seems to have a memory or story to tell me of how they once learned to square dance in middle school,” she said. “I see a smile on their faces as they think back to those times. If all the folks who said they are excited to come and dance really show up, we are likely to have a very packed house.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.