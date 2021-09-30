0908 lanternfly 2.jpeg

Spotted lanternflies are here in Hampshire County.

 Review files

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has announced the invasive pest known as the spotted lanternfly has been confirmed in Hampshire County. The spotted lanternfly has been reported and confirmed in High View and Capon Bridge. The WVDA is asking residents to kill the bug when possible, stating "If you see em'; squash em'!" If you see this pesky bug in Hampshire County please report sightings to the WVDA at bugbusters@wvda.us 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.