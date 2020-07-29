ROMNEY — The library and the fire company levies will both appear on the ballot this fall, the county commission agreed at Tuesday’s meeting.
Though library services and fire protection may be considered basic government services elsewhere, state caps on property tax levels prevent Hampshire County from raising taxes enough to pay for them here.
Instead, the libraries and fire companies rely on levies added to county property taxes — and if the levies fail, both libraries and some local fire companies will be forced to close.
Speaking for the Hampshire County Fire Association, Brian “Tad” Malcolm said the association voted back in February to keep the fire levy at the same rate charged for the past 4 years, subject to approval of the state auditor.
Malcolm said the need is particularly high this year. The county’s volunteer fire companies have lost a lot of revenue due to the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on their fund-raising activities.
Six of the county’s 8 fire companies responded when he asked them about revenue loss, reporting losses ranging from $10,000 to $40,500 as of July 1.
Normally the fire companies hold at least 1 gun or cash bash a year, Augusta holds bingo games, and Capon Springs does smorgasbord dinners. Capon Bridge holds an annual yard party that has been reduced this year to drive-through meal pick-ups and an online auction — all impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.
Though their inability to hold fund-raising events has slightly lowered fire company bills for workmen’s compensation insurance, Malcolm said, the companies are seriously in need of income and are looking at hiring an agency to help them promote the levy.
Commissioner Hott pointed out that having 8 volunteer fire companies in the county saves residents money on their homeowners insurance, since fire insurance rates depend on the distance to the nearest fire company.
The commissioners voted unanimously to place the fire levy on the November ballot, with Commission President Bob Hott saying he believed it “imperative” that the fire levy pass and praising the response that the county gets from its all-volunteer firefighters whenever calls come in.
Hott also said he was “totally surprised” by the failure of the library levy to pass earlier this year.
Library board president Steve Moreland presented the library’s request to place the levy on the November ballot. “If you look at last year’s tax bill, you can see how little it cost you,” he said.
There were no library levy bills sent out this year because the levy vote failed in June — and the libraries are struggling to survive on state aid that will be withdrawn in July 2021 if local funding is not restored by then.
“If you think about it, we’re renewing a levy, not asking for anything new,” said Moreland, noting that Hampshire County residents have been supporting libraries through a levy since the late 1980s.
This year COVID-19 restrictions closed the libraries and caused cancellation of meetings of groups like the Ruritans at which the libraries normally campaign for support. Moreland suggested this might have made a difference in the very close vote, falling just short of the 60 percent needed to pass.
As they try to pass the levy again in November, the libraries will ask for a slight reduction in the rate charged for the past 5 years, making it even cheaper for taxpayers.
When they tried to lower the rate back in January, the state auditor said it would not produce sufficient revenue, but Moreland reported that property tax assessment values locked in July 1 appear to be high enough to get approval to lower the rate now.
Hott pointed out the library levy’s impact on taxes is “minimal” and noted how much the libraries are needed, as the commissioners voted unanimously to place the library levy on the ballot.
In other business, Deputy County Clerk Peggy Largent reported that the county had finished the fiscal year with a surplus of $27,844.
The commissioners approved Assessor Norma Wagoner’s request to fill 2 vacant positions, and announced the county has received the $190,000 Community Corrections Program grant it applies for each year.
