Bonnie’s Bus is coming to the Hampshire County Health Department in 2 weeks.
The 45-foot-long, state-of-the-art mobile mammography vehicle will be at the department on U.S. 50 in Augusta from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.
A doctor’s order is required for the screening. Insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid, is accepted and funds are available for uninsured women age 40 or older.
To schedule an appointment or for more information, call the Health Department at 304-496-9640.
* * *
Finally, a Hampshire County resident has won a prize in the Do It for Babydog Save a Life, Change Your Life drawings.
In the 4th go-round, Arlie Lee of Augusta won a weekend getaway at a state park.
The drawings, open to anyone who has been vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, are giving away $1 million each time along with a pair of pickup trucks, weapons, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses and weekend getaways — 47 prizes in all.
* * *
A 65-year-old woman in Green Spring fell down 13 steps last Thursday evening, severely injuring herself. The Springfield Valley Rescue Squad responded. The woman was life-flighted for treatment of her injuries.
* * *
Hampshire County completed a week without a new case of Covid-19 Thursday, the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources said.
That was a 1st since cases started popping up here in late March 2020 — nearly 16 months ago. About 170 people were tested here during the week.
