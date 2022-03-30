Every talking head in the mainstream media universe and every instant expert on social media is fulminating about rising gas prices and falling petroleum supplies.
Everyone has a favorite cause to invoke and a favorite person to blame. Everyone has a solution: ramp up American production, cut a deal with Venezuela, ramp up OPEC production, ramp up renewable energy sources. Ramp up something, and do it fast so I can keep my 8-cylinder pickup truck topped up.
Not one word about the silver lining this black cloud is offering us — a chance to survive as a species.
Instead of ramping up, relaxing environmental controls and breaking the budget to make sure no one has to change their way of life, we should embrace this fundamental change in the petroleum economy. Accept it. Address it by reducing our consumption of petroleum. Forego the gas-guzzling pickup truck and buy a hybrid. Take the bus.
But that is not the way we roll in a crisis that affects our wellbeing. The Covid virus pandemic reduced pollution, improved air quality in major cities, caused a noticeable improvement in wildlife wellbeing, and showed us with a firm hand not only that we could, but how we could, treat the world a lot better and begin to mitigate the effects of global climate change.
But we can’t wait to get back to “normal.” Literally, we can’t wait. The pandemic rages on, but we are sick of it and going back to normal anyway.
The 3rd or 4th time our beach house is wiped out by a hurricane or our riverside village is erased by a flood or our forest town is burned to the ground, what is the song we and all our leaders start to sing immediately?
“We will build it back better.” Never, “maybe we should change our ways.”
Most people I know who install solar power with the intent of going off the grid, design their installation to supply all the power they use when on the grid. They would be far better off to reduce their consumption of electricity to a level that solar can handle comfortably and affordably. But that would mean a change in their way of life. Anathema.
And then there is the relentless advance of global warming, which is rolling up the edges of our civilization like the proverbial cheap rug. We knew what it was and what it was going to do in the 1970s, and are still arguing about what we should do about it “before it’s too late.”
We are like a patient that has been brought to a hospital hemorrhaging severely, and all the doctors do is ignore the wound and keep replacing the blood so he can carry on like normal.
It seems sometimes as if Mother Nature is trying over and over again to send us a message: don’t burn so much fossil fuel, don’t try to live here, don’t keep overusing your (actually my) resources.
And after each event, we just sing louder: “We’re gonna build back better.”
If that is true, and everything that has happened to us collectively in the past few years consisted of warning shots, imagine what it’s going to be like when she gets serious.
Seriously: we should pay for our gas, forget who is to blame, shut the hell up and get on with some serious lifestyle changes.
You go first
